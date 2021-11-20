ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Cantrell Talks New Solo Album, Opening for Great White

By Bryan Rolli
 5 days ago
“Demoing and collecting ideas is like money in the bank,” Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell says of the songs from his new solo album, Brighten, released on Oct. 29. “There’s all sorts of great ideas that never get used or don’t get attended to, or they don’t fit the time...

