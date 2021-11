Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has released a special new promo for Chapter 64 of the manga series! The original manga series has finally made it beyond the fallout of the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and is now in the midst of its newest arc as Boruto and Kawaki have finally come face to face against Code. The final remnant of Kara had been waiting to make his move on Kawaki since the Hidden Leaf Village had heightened their security following the Otsutsuki invasion, and the newest chapter of the series has taken this intense new fight to the next level.

