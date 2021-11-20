ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What Are The Reasons For Feeling Tired and Exhausted?

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Are The Reasons For Feeling Tired and Exhausted?. When the person is not getting the required sleep, he may feel exhausted. Likewise, being inactive can also make a person feel exhausted. Again, it happens because of a lack of oxygen and blood flow to various body parts. The...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

What’s causing my numb finger? There could be many reasons

Q: My pinky finger has been numb and tingly for more than one week. I am not aware of any injury. What could be the reason?. A: The symptoms you’re describing suggest a problem with a nerve supplying sensation to the fifth (pinky) finger. Since it is lasting this long, you should call your doctor’s office to arrange an appointment.
HEALTH
asapland.com

Benefits of Sleeping Towards the South

There are many people who sleep in the south or southwest direction which is considered to be the most favorable direction in Vastu Shastra. Sleeping in this direction helps you gain money, name, and fame in life. It also increases your status and respect from others. This sleeping arrangement provides...
NASA
Insider

8 reasons why your hands might be tingling and how to treat it

If your hands are tingling there could be many different causes. Your hand may have fallen asleep or you may have a pinched nerve indicative of Carpal tunnel. Tingling hands could also signal an underlying condition like diabetic neuropathy or fibromyalgia. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. Most...
HEALTH
SELF

What Causes Insomnia? 8 Reasons You Can’t Sleep at Night

We’ve all been there: You can’t fall asleep, you get worried about not being able to fall asleep, and the vicious cycle begins. If you’re wondering what causes insomnia, the answer isn’t always simple, but all that tossing and turning often boils down to some type of stress. From time...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorders#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Tiredness
Frederick News-Post

What does long COVID feel like?

For Anna Chumley, her long-haul COVID-19 symptoms started with a rash. One that would appear and reappear randomly, spotting her back, face and neck with itchy, red bumps. Then, came the constant back pain, chest pain and racing heart. Chumley, who caught COVID in summer 2020, said she would sometimes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

Why Am I Always Cold? 10 Reasons Why You Can't Stop Shivering

Feeling chilly when you're outside in the cool weather is one thing, but if you're always shivering while everyone else say they're toasty, then it's time to investigate. Here are 10 possible causes for why you're always so cold, and how you can get a handle on your out of whack internal thermostat.
FITNESS
asapland.com

What Causes The Head to Rotate?

The eyes are responsible for the head rotating through the action of six muscles that attach to the eye. These muscles help us turn our gaze, which is what you do when your head spins. This happens because your brain receives input about both sides of your environment, and it has to switch where it’s “looking” (in terms of sensory information) between the two sides.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

2 in 3 parents of kids under 6 feel exhausted ‘before day even starts’

NEW YORK — Is it wrong to want a little me-time? Parenthood can bring all kinds of challenges and surprises – however three in five parents say they feel guilty for wanting a break sometimes. A survey of 2,000 parents of children under six years-old found that two-thirds of them...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
wnns.com

Study: Women Feel More Stigma From ‘Spare Tire’ Around Middle Than Men

Women feel more stigma from that “spare tire” around their middle than men do. Researchers looked at 70 men and women who completed a questionnaire that rates self-stigma about weight on an ascending scale of 1 to 7. The researchers also used scans to measure stomach and total body fat in all participants.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
The Conversation UK

Sleeping longer than 6.5 hours a night associated with cognitive decline according to research – what’s really going on here?

A good night’s sleep is important for many reasons. It helps our body repair itself and function as it should, and is linked to better mental health and lower risk of many health conditions – including heart disease and diabetes. It’s also been shown that not getting enough sleep is linked to cognitive decline and conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
Woman's World

6 Best Natural Painkillers That Ease Aches in Minutes

When aches flare, OTC meds seem like an easy fix. But relying on them can lead to GI upset and liver damage. Plus, a study suggests that reaching for pain relievers ups the odds of COVID complications by as much as nine-fold. And while taking the meds up to three times a month isn’t problematic, why bother when the best natural painkillers provide the same relief?
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common, yet often misunderstood, mental health condition. Symptoms include inattention, overactivity and impulsivity – behaviors everyone experiences at one time or another. For people with ADHD, these behaviors happen frequently and interfere with everyday life at school, at home and everywhere else. ADHD affects more...
MENTAL HEALTH
asapland.com

Symptoms of Appendicitis in Women

1. Pain is localized around the navel and upper abdomen, worsening with movement, coughing, or sneezing. The pain may lessen as it moves to the right lower abdomen and the inflammation downward toward the appendix. 2. Vomiting. 3. Low-grade fever. 4. Constipation. 5. Change in bowel habits. 6. Low back...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Does Pain Between the Shoulder Blades Mean?

Pain between the shoulder blades, also called interscapular pain, is very common and can limit movements or interfere with daily activities. Upper back pain can range from minor stiffness to severe spasms and causes are often linked to the anatomical structures in and around the interscapular region. Upper back pain...
HEALTH
womensrunning.com

7 Foods That will Help You Sleep

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Sleep is one of the most important things a runner can do (seriously!). It’s where recovery and muscle-building happens. Most people assume that the more active a person is, the better they sleep. But that’s not always the case. Sometimes, a person can be physically tired and yet wide awake. When this happens, it’s a good idea to investigate what might be causing your insomnia—and a good place to start is your food. It may be something you didn’t eat.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy