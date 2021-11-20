ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Final Injury Report Revealed

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369uDD_0d2xEGEU00

The Giants released their final injury report before heading to Tampa, and as expected, safety Logan Ryan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although the team has declared Ryan out, head coach Joe Judge is holding out hope that the defensive co-captain, who is vaccinated, might be able to produce the two necessary negative COVID tests within a 24-hours period that would allow him to play.

But coach Joe Judge is holding out hope that Ryan will be able to face the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Is there a small chance that he could still test out and be available? There is," Judge said. "We’re preparing for all the situations of him not being available, as well as if he turns around for the last minute and he is. We’ll prepare for that, as well.”

Judge said the team hasn't ruled out getting Ryan on a flight to Tampa if he meets the criteria to be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Recapping the NFC East action from Week 11.

4 hours ago

Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at what the Giants need to accomplish if they're to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

11 hours ago

The Giants offense is getting healthier at just the right time as New York looks to push for a postseason berth starting Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

16 hours ago

“It absolutely would,” Judge said. “So, if he clears as late as Monday morning, we’ll get him down there and have him ready to play.”

If Ryan isn't ready to go, he'd still need to produce two negative tests within 24 hours before being allowed to come off the reserve list.

If Ryan does not play, Julian Love will likely get the start at safety next to Xavier McKinney. J.R. Reed, who played 13 special teams snaps vs. the Raiders, will likely rotate into various packages.

In addition to Ryan, wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), and safety Nate Ebner (knee) were all declared out.

Carter has been at home the last four days with his illness.

Four players are listed as questionable: running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Devontae Booker (hip), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), and tight end Kaden Smith (knee).

Left tackle Andrew Thomas remains on injured reserve, but he was able to practice all week on a limited basis. The Giants, who opened Thomas's window to return from IR on Wednesday, are hoping to activate him for Monday night's game but do not have to make that decision until 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested on Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family member and for vandalizing property, according to court documents. Chung was arraigned on Tuesday inside Quincy District Court. According to David Taub, the director of communications for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W....
NFL
The Independent

Mike Evans breaks Tampa Bay Buccaneers record in victory over New York Giants

Mike Evans became the most prolific touchdown scorer in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history after taking his tally to 72 during Monday night’s 30-10 victory over the New York GiantsThe 28-year-old wide receiver, who has been with Tampa since being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, claimed the record in the third quarter when he caught a five-yard pass from Tom Brady.Evans now has one more touchdown than Mike Alstott, who held the franchise record for almost 20 years.Chris Godwin and Ronald Jones also scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay while their defence limited the Giants to just...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
saturdaytradition.com

'The best that ever walked': New York Giants OC Jason Garrett reveals his GOAT

Jason Garrett talked about the matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Thursday’s press conference. Garrett was hired as the offensive coordinator under New York Giants head coach Joe Judge in January of 2020. Garrett mentioned that a player for the Buccaneers and former Michigan Wolverine deserves...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Logan Ryan
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 9 Opponent First Look: Las Vegas Raiders Defense

The Giants have the pleasure of facing the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off of a bye week and who sit atop the AFC West with a 5-2 record. There has been no short of distractions with the tempestuous nature of the 2021 Raiders season. Nevertheless, the Jon Gruden fiasco leaves negative lasting marks, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia has won both games since assuming the role, and quarterback Derek Carr is playing well.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Remove Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney from Reserve/COVID List

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney were cleared of the COVID protocols Friday morning after producing the required two negative tests to be removed from the reserve list. According to an NF Network report, Barkley was reportedly one of several members of the organization that...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Should Giants Look to Reunite with Odell Beckham Jr?

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr's time with the Cleveland Browns is over as the team released the embattled receiver after rumors of Beckham's growing discontent with his deployment in the Browns offense bubbled over. The receiver will not go through waivers where if a team does not claim him, he would...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Raiders
GiantsCountry

New York Giants: 5 Plays That Mattered Most in Win vs. Raiders

This was yet another game where the Giants overcame the injuries and picked up a quality win over a team that had been playing good ball the past few weeks. The defense was stellar, and once they made the adjustments from the Raiders first scoring drive, Las Vegas was left with nothing more than empty yards that didn't result in touchdowns or field goals. Let's take a look at the five plays that helped the G-Men secure a 23-16 victory.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Waive Cornerback Sam Beal

The New York Giants have waived cornerback Sam Beal. Beal, 25-years-old, was a third-round supplemental draft pick selected by the team out of Western Michigan in 2018. Once regarded as the best supplemental draft pick since receiver Josh Gordon, whom the Giants hoped might develop into a long-term starter, Beal's NFL career has been derailed numerous times for various reasons.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

As the NFL cranks into Week 9, which is not the new halfway point in the 17-game season (18 weeks in total), we still don't quite know what this New York Giants team is about. What we see is a team that has a 2-6 record and which has come so close to pulling off a few more wins than what they have, and at other times we've seen a team that just doesn't belong on the same field with some of their opponents (Dallas, Los Angeles).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Giants legend Sam Huff dies at 87

Huff played eight seasons with the New York Giants and is seen as one of the best defenders in team history. Former New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff passed away on Saturday at the age of 87. Huff’s passing of natural causes was first reported by the Associated Press. “Sam...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants OLB Quincy Roche Shines In NFL Starting Debut

Often in the NFL draft, a team never gets all the players it wants. Such was the case for the New York Giants, who, during the pre-draft process, took a liking to outside linebacker Quincy Roche, a player with whom they saw up close during the University of Miami's pro day.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants bolster line play in CBS 2022 mock draft

With the New York Giants spending this week without an opponent, it’s as good a time as ever to look ahead. While the season isn’t finished yet, we can predict that the Giants will have a high first round pick if they keep up their pattern from the first half of the season.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Activate Linebacker Elerson Smith from Injured Reserve

The New York Giants, whose pass rush has been sluggish this season, activated linebacker Elerson Smith off the injured reserve list. Smith, the team's fourth-round draft pick, had missed all of training camp and the first eight weeks of the season while recovering from a significant hamstring injury. Before being drafted y the Giants, Smith last played in a game on December 13, 2019, when he was with Northern Iowa (whose 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
592
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy