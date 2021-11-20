New York Giants Final Injury Report Revealed

The Giants released their final injury report before heading to Tampa, and as expected, safety Logan Ryan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although the team has declared Ryan out, head coach Joe Judge is holding out hope that the defensive co-captain, who is vaccinated, might be able to produce the two necessary negative COVID tests within a 24-hours period that would allow him to play.

“Is there a small chance that he could still test out and be available? There is," Judge said. "We’re preparing for all the situations of him not being available, as well as if he turns around for the last minute and he is. We’ll prepare for that, as well.”

Judge said the team hasn't ruled out getting Ryan on a flight to Tampa if he meets the criteria to be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“It absolutely would,” Judge said. “So, if he clears as late as Monday morning, we’ll get him down there and have him ready to play.”

If Ryan isn't ready to go, he'd still need to produce two negative tests within 24 hours before being allowed to come off the reserve list.

If Ryan does not play, Julian Love will likely get the start at safety next to Xavier McKinney. J.R. Reed, who played 13 special teams snaps vs. the Raiders, will likely rotate into various packages.

In addition to Ryan, wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), and safety Nate Ebner (knee) were all declared out.

Carter has been at home the last four days with his illness.

Four players are listed as questionable: running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Devontae Booker (hip), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), and tight end Kaden Smith (knee).

Left tackle Andrew Thomas remains on injured reserve, but he was able to practice all week on a limited basis. The Giants, who opened Thomas's window to return from IR on Wednesday, are hoping to activate him for Monday night's game but do not have to make that decision until 4 p.m. ET on Monday.