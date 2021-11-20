Christmas on Main in Oxford – UPDATED

Main Street, Oxford

oin us on Saturday, December 4 for a day of fun and activities in Historic Downtown Oxford.



Our annual Christmas on Main will start off with our last Market on Main for the season from 10 AM-2 PM.



Participating downtown businesses will have discounts and promotions throughout the day.



Oxford High School Choir and Band will perform before and after our tree lighting at Simmons Park.



Santa and Mrs. Claus will make live appearances throughout the day at different locations.



Food vendors for the day will be Kin Express, Kristi’s Classics, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, and Hubbard’s Off Main, and others.



Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and Home Alone (1990) will be played at Simmons Park at no cost.







For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .