ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Christmas on Main in Oxford – UPDATED

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wG5l_0d2xDOG500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZW079_0d2xDOG500

Main Street, Oxford

Begins: December 4, 2021 at 12:00pm

Ends: December 4, 2021 at 7:00pm

oin us on Saturday, December 4 for a day of fun and activities in Historic Downtown Oxford.

Our annual Christmas on Main will start off with our last Market on Main for the season from 10 AM-2 PM.

Participating downtown businesses will have discounts and promotions throughout the day.

Oxford High School Choir and Band will perform before and after our tree lighting at Simmons Park.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make live appearances throughout the day at different locations.

Food vendors for the day will be Kin Express, Kristi’s Classics, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, and Hubbard’s Off Main, and others.

Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and Home Alone (1990) will be played at Simmons Park at no cost.


For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJzh6_0d2xDOG500

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkYbQ_0d2xDOG500

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Piedmont Community Christmas Gathering

Sunday, December 5, 2021  5:00 pm Event by Piedmont Ministerial Association City of Piedmont Public  · Anyone on or off FacebookJoin us Downtown Piedmont at the Gazebo for the Christmas Tree Lighting and Caroling. Feel free to bring your own chair as we Celebrate the Christmas Season together!  For more information please contact the organizers. For a […]
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford Bluegrass Jam Session

Bluegrass Jam Session Friendship Community Center Begins: November 30, 2021 at 4:00pm Ends: November 30, 2021 at 7:30pm   In our kitchen area, we invite the public to a free and fun jam session on Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bring your favorite instrument!      For more information please contact the organizers. […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

CAST Kidz presents A Cinderella Christmas in Anniston

Friday, December 3, 2021      7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Saturday, December 4, 2021       11:00 am – 12:30 pm       7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Event by CAST Theatre The Bridge Ticketscastevents.ticketleap.com/a-christmas-cinderella CAST Kidz presents A Cinderella Christmas! A classic fairytale at Christmas featuring our talented CAST Kidz. Each ticket includes a […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

CAST Theatre presents Home Sweet Holidays in Anniston

Sunday, December 5, 2021 7:00 pm Event by CAST Theatre The Bridge @ Anniston FUMC Ticketscastevents.ticketleap.com/home-sweet-holidays Join us for Home Sweet Holidays! A 1940s Radio Style Concert and Sing-a-Long featuring many of your favorite CAST performers.Each admission ticket includes a sampling of Christmas treats and drinks (hot chocolate, coffee, cider, and more)!This event is hosted by CAST Theatre. […]
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
Calhoun County Journal

Christmas on the Farm in Anniston

Saturday, December 4, 2021   10:00 am – 3:00 pm Event by Dustbunnies and Dog Hair 1085 Anniston Beach Rd, Anniston, AL 36206 Duration: 5 hr  Our annual Christmas on the Farm. Come meet the animals. Have your pciture taken with Santa and Mrs Claus. There will be music (with a karoke option) and vendors. We do this event […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Angela Sullivan Book Signing at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

December 4, 2021 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History  Tickets7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets Meet local author and illustrator, Angela Sullivan, as we highlight several of her books including A Giraffe’s Life. Then, explore the life of these giants of the savannah through story and activities. “Angela Sullivan…..weaves intriguing tales to both encourage and ignite […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford Hosts Pet Photos with Santa!

Saturday, December 4, 2021  12:00 pm Event by Choccolocco Creek Watershed 428 Main St, Oxford, AL 36203 Pet photos with Santa at our downtown Oxford location! $10. 12 PM-4 PM. We can’t wait to see you there!   For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.  Advertisement
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Hosts Animated Movie Trivia Night

Thursday, December 2, 2021 6:00 pm Event by Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County  Think you know animated movies? Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun and put your knowledge to the test. Teams of up to four will compete for prize money. Registration is suggested, but not required for attendance.  For more information please contact the organizers. […]
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Mrs Claus#Historic Downtown Oxford#Oxford High School Choir#Kin Express#Kristi S Classics#Hubbard S Off Main
Calhoun County Journal

Exploring the Natural World: Turtles and Tortoises in Anniston

Friday, December 3, 2021 10:00 am – 11:30 am Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History Exploring the Natural World: Turtles and Tortoises Homeschool Class Series Tickets7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/Single-Homeschool-Class-03Dec2021  This month, students will explore their world as they learn about the tortoises and turtles that call Alabama, and the coast of Alabama, home. Join our Education team, including several animal […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Christmas Parade 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 6:30 pm Event by City of Jacksonville, Alabama Pelham Plaza Shopping Center, 812 Pelham Rd S, Jacksonville, AL 36265 Join us Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on Pelham Road from Pelham Plaza to Houston Cole Library at Jacksonville State University.This year’s theme is “An Alabama Christmas” — positions in the parade line […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Hosts Museum Program – We’re Going On A Safari!

Tuesday, November 23, 2021   1:30 pm Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History  Tickets: 7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets Looking for something fun for the entire family before Thanksgiving festivities begin? How does a safari sound? You don’t even have to leave Anniston! Join us at the Anniston Museum of Natural History as we explore the sights and sounds of the […]
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Provides Free Thanksgiving Meals

Thursday, November 25th, 2021 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Presented by the Carver Community Center 720 W 14th Street Anniston, AL 36201 “This annual program is designed to feed the homeless and less fortunate” “Take Out Only” First come first serve while supplies last.  For more information call 256-231-7630   For more information please contact […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Exploring the Meanings of Crystals Throughout History in Anniston

Friday, November 26, 2021 1:00 pm Event by Berman Museum Berman Museum Tickets7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets  Crystals have been revered in many cultures throughout history. Join us at the Berman Museum as we use historical artifacts and hands-on stones to discover how cultures have found meaning in beautiful geology for thousands of years.This program is included in museum admission and free […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Hosts Hands On History: Shadow Puppets

Saturday 20, 2021 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Event by Berman Museum Tickets: 7536.blackbaudhosting.com/7536/tickets Celebrate the reopening of the Berman Museum with the Anniston Museums and Gardens Education team as we learn about the Chinese art of shadow puppets and how they are made. Additional types of Chinese puppets will also be displayed. After creating your own […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Brass Transit Live in Oxford

Sunday, November 21, 2021 7:00 pm Event by Oxford Performing Arts Center Tickets: www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/brass-transit-1 A dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight powerhouse, and the world’s foremost Chicago tribute! An indication of the band’s authenticity and high-level musicianship: Chicago’s current ranks already include one longtime veteran of Brass Transit! Brass Transit was formed in 2008, its accomplished, award-winning roster intent on […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford and Anniston Main Street Rivalry Run 5K

Saturday, November 20, 2021 7:00 am -10:00am Event by Main Street Anniston, Historic Main Street Oxfordand The City of Anniston, Alabama Noble St in Anniston, AL Duration: 3 hr Main Street Anniston and Main Street Oxford have partnered together to bring you the first annual Rivarly Run! Participants will register to run for Team Anniston or Team Oxford (you […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

JSU Host a Turkey Trot and Fall Festival for Charity

JSU’s freshman and sophomore classes have organized a Fall Frenzy this Sunday, Nov. 14, on the TMB Lawn. First, at 2 p.m., enjoy a Fall Festival hosted by the nation’s No. 1 chapter of Lambda Sigma, the sophomore honor society. Play carnival games in exchange for tickets priced at $1 for one ticket, $3 for […]
ADVOCACY
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford Pickleball Expands!

Thursday, November 18, 2021 5:00 pm Event by Michael S. Harris and Oxford Alabama Pickleball Please attend a Pickleball Meet and Greet with The City of Oxford. Oxford will soon make plans to build dedicated courts. Friendship Community Center, Oxford, Alabama. For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.  […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
823
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy