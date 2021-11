Rep. Paul Gosar could be censured by Congress and sidelined from key renewable energy legislation he has long championed — all in the same week. The Arizona Republican, first under scrutiny for his sympathies toward the violent rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, is now under fire for tweeting an animated video in which he is featured attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO