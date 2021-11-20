Stars Expectations Clash with Reality as Blues Come to Dallas

The Blues’ loss to the Carolina Hurricanes last night was certainly a learning experience for Joel Hofer. The young goaltender, called up while Ville Husso remains on the Covid-19 protocol list, looked good but also seemed to struggle to catch up to the speed of the Canes. The late loss to the Eastern Conference’s best team makes it easy to overlook the goals from Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko, both of which were impressive. The Blues have scoring punch, but even more so than before, it looks like having players out is starting to wear on them, and it’s causing them to slip in the standings. The Blues are now in fourth place in an incredibly stacked Central Division. Going into Saturday’s game they were in first.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO