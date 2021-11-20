ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nursing home COVID data renewed following public pressure

Ponca City News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven. That’s how many more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 in a nursing home...

nbcboston.com

‘Our Hospitals Are Full': Boston Doctors Warn of COVID Surge Amid Bed Shortage

Boston doctors are sounding the alarm over an expected surge in COVID cases as hospitals across Massachusetts struggle with bed and staffing shortages. "Our hospitals are full. All hospitals are full," Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center said Tuesday on NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series. "Hospitals are already doing really terrible things like deferring and canceling elective surgery now in Massachusetts and so, you know, we are not in a position where we can afford an increase in COVID cases. Or flu, for that matter."
BOSTON, MA
wwnytv.com

8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease. That’s according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30. Nursing home officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid Pandemic Has Created Staffing Crisis in Nursing Homes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released a report Thursday showing long term facilities are suffering from the worst labor crisis and job loss than any other health care sector. Nursing homes alone have seen its industry’s employment level drop by 14 percent or 221,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic. While hospitals, physicians’ offices, outpatient…
HEALTH SERVICES
State
Oklahoma State
ktoe.com

“More than a band-aid” required, says nurses union about Walz move to relieve COVID pressure on hospital staff

“Requires more than a band-aid,” says Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner — reacting to Governor Tim Walz’s announcement that two U-S Defense Department medical teams are headed to Minnesota to relieve pressure on hospital staff in Saint Cloud and Minneapolis. The governor said yesterday (Wed):. “We’ve made some bold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Times Daily

Nursing homes can now lift most COVID restrictions on visits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government on Friday directed nursing homes to open their doors wide to visitors, easing many remaining pandemic restrictions while urging residents, families and facility staff to keep their guard up against outbreaks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
HEALTH SERVICES
theapopkavoice.com

Florida Nursing Home Staff Vaccination Rate Increases Florida nursing home staff COVID-19 vaccination rate increases

AARP released the Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, which tracks nursing home data including cases, deaths, resident, and staff vaccination rates. The new report covers data in the four weeks ending October 17, 2021. AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said, “As we approach the holiday season, the promising trend of...
FLORIDA STATE
studyfinds.org

COVID-19 lingers within nursing home patients’ rooms for days

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — SARS-CoV-2 lingers and persists on surfaces like tables, call buttons, and TV remote controls within nursing room patients’ rooms, according to researchers from the University of Michigan. Their study finds an astounding 90 percent of analyzed COVID patients’ rooms showed signs of detectable coronavirus on at least one surface. In some cases, scientists found COVID particles days after the patient left the hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
kiwaradio.com

Reynolds: COVID Vaccine Mandate Would Be Devastating For Iowa Nursing Homes

Statewide Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the State of Iowa onto three separate lawsuits that are challenging Biden Administration COVID vaccination requirements in the workplace. In response to one lawsuit, federal courts have temporarily blocked an OSHA rule to require businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure...
IOWA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Leads Nation In Nursing Home COVID Cases

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has the highest rate of COVID cases among nursing home residents in the nation, according to data released by the AARP this week. There were 150 laboratory-confirmed cases among nursing home residents in Wyoming during the four-week period ending on...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Hospitals With Limited Capacity Ordered To Reduce Elective Procedures

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts hospitals are once again being ordered to reduce elective procedures by the Baker Administration as the health care system is strained by workforce shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Effective November 29, 2021, any hospital or hospital system that has limited capacity must begin to reduce non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures to ensure adequate hospital capacity for immediate healthcare needs,” the administration said in a statement. The Department of Public Health defines these electives “as procedures that are scheduled in advance because the procedure is not a medical emergency and where delay will not result in adverse outcomes to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Observer

$4B COVID fund proposed for nursing home victims

Legislator Ron Kim, a noted critic of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 nursing home policies, is proposing a $4 billion compensation fund for civil claims arising from personal injuries or the death of nursing home residents in New York due to COVID-19. Kim, D-Flushing, recently introduced A.8489, the Justice for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY

