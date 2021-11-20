Nursing home COVID data renewed following public pressure

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts hospitals are once again being ordered to reduce elective procedures by the Baker Administration as the health care system is strained by workforce shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Effective November 29, 2021, any hospital or hospital system that has limited capacity must begin to reduce non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures to ensure adequate hospital capacity for immediate healthcare needs,” the administration said in a statement. The Department of Public Health defines these electives “as procedures that are scheduled in advance because the procedure is not a medical emergency and where delay will not result in adverse outcomes to the...

