Commentary: We were at Monaco Lanes the night my friend Frank put his head through a plate-glass door. He had passed out cold after drinking too much Ronrico 151, and we were trying to drag him out to the car. Rod held him up under his left underarm, and I held him up under his right. But it was winter in Denver and the sidewalk was icy. Rod slipped on his first step onto the ice, and Frank shattered the door with his head, without regaining consciousness. Don’t worry, he was too hard-headed to hurt himself.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO