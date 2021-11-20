ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers activate Joey Bosa, Drue Tranquill off reserve/COVID-19 list

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pc00u_0d2x7KXs00

The Chargers have activated edge defender Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill off the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means the two will play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Bosa, who is unvaccinated, was listed as a close contact earlier this week, which meant that he had to test negative every day. Meanwhile, Tranquill was placed on the list last week and missed the game against the Vikings.

As for the other two on the COVID-19 list, defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington were not activated and will not play tomorrow night.

Therefore, Los Angeles is likely to be without Tillery, Covington and Linval Joseph, who is currently doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Breiden Fehoko was signed to the active roster earlier this week. Forrest Merrill and Andrew Brown were also promoted from the practice squad to add some reinforcements.

Furthermore, cornerback Kiondre Thomas was elevated from the practice squad.

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

Chargers injury updates: Drue Tranquill is out, Kenneth Murray Jr. in

The Chargers aren’t expecting to have Drue Tranquill on Sunday when they play Minnesota at SoFi Stadium. The linebacker was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday. Kenneth Murray Jr. will take Tranquill’s place as he returns from the injured reserve list. Murray, who has missed the last five games because of an ankle problem, is expected to be activated Saturday.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Chargers Make Five Moves Including Activating LB Joey Bosa

Ian Rapoport reports that the Los Angeles Chargers are planning to activate LB Joey Bosa from the COVID-19/Reserve List, adding that he should play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers also activated LB Drue Tranquill from the COVID-19 list and elevated DL Andrew Brown, DL Forrest Merrill and...
NFL
theScore

Report: Chargers place Bosa, Tillery on COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed pass-rusher Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Both players' status for L.A's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers is uncertain. Bosa, 26, has tallied 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three tackles for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chargers star Joey Bosa’s status vs. Steelers on Sunday in doubt as he’s placed on COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers could be without outside linebacker Joey Bosa and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 on Sunday. Both Bosa and Tillery have been placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting their playing status in doubt. It is unknown if they contracted COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the virus. If it’s the latter, then there’s a chance they can play if they produce two negative results 24 hours apart.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Steelers#Vikings
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa on COVID-19 list as close contact, coach Brandon Staley says

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a close contact trace, coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday. Bosa, who is unvaccinated, must quarantine for five days, per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. As long as he continues to test negative and stays symptom-free, he would be eligible to return to the team Saturday at the earliest and play Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery placed in NFL's COVID-19 protocol

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers might be missing a pair of important defensive players going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after linemen Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery entered the league's reserve/COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. Bosa is tied for the league lead with three strip-sacks and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Did Chargers Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa violate NFL COVID-19 protocols?

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Joey Bosa landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a high-risk close contact of defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, who tested positive for the coronavirus. This designation confirmed Bosa is unvaccinated against COVID-19, which could potentially become...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Broncos

Following their victory over the Steelers, the Chargers returned to work preparing for the Week 12 matchup against the Broncos. The Chargers had four non-participants: safeties Alohi Gilman (quadriceps), Trey Marshall (ankle/hip), and Mark Webb (knee), and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion). Guard Matt Feiler was a limited participant with...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy