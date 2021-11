Prefers to walk alone as an independent musician, BrokeTilFriday, is signed to BrokeTilFriday LLC and dresses mostly from his own designs on BrokeTilFriday4.com. His independence strays from the seriousness he has in his career. As the people around him in his life played music, he was instantly inspired to pursue his love for music. 26 year old BrokeTilFriday isn’t planning on being broke for he believes his new tape has the potential to take his talent to the next level in the public eye. Maybe he will be hitting his goal to be a millionaire in 5 years a Lot sooner than we think, as this artist will release A song on blak friday called “100% cap” on Black Friday, November 2021!

