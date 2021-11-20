Class AAA No. 3 Indians beat No. 6 Jefferson to Advance to Semifinals; Trip to Martinsburg Up Next

Last meeting: Montoursville 66, Milton 0, Week 6 of 2019. Montoursville PPG–28.4, PPA–18.4; YPG–291.5, YPA–265 Montoursville facts: Heating up at the right time, Montoursville has won three of its last four games and blasted Athens, 48-14, in the quarterfinals. The Warriors are trying to reach a fourth straight district final and win their third championship during that time. Montoursville was hit hard by injuries at midseason but is nearly back to full strength. If three-time 1,000-yard running back Rocco Pulizzi and Marco Pulizzi are able to go tonight, Montoursville will be full strength for pretty much the first time since the season started. Dylan Blackwell and Kayden Frame ran well behind an improving line against Athens, combining for 113 yards and five touchdowns. All-state senior Hunter Hanna anchors a line which paved the way for 35 first-half points against Athens and that has given Maddix Dalena the time to throw touchdowns in six straight games. Dalena is third among area quarterbacks in passer rating and Isaiah Fenner and James Batkowski both have topped 20 catches. Nick Reeder is coming on strong as well and caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown last week. The defense has come on strong the last four weeks and only Selinsgrove has scored more than 14 points against Montoursville during that time. Linebacker Brayden Brown was a force against Athens, making 10 tackles, forcing two fumbles, recovering two fumbles and adding a sack. He, Blackwell, Frame and Matthew Conklin all are first-year starters and each has made a strong impact. Sophomore Cole Yonkin had a sack last week and Frank Schemery has a team-high four. Montoursville has enjoyed playing at Central the last two seasons, winning its games there by a 90-3 margin.

