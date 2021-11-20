Chris Janson

Enjoy an afternoon of festive activities with principal performers of the Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” including: Clara, Nutcracker, Snow Queen, Dew Drop Fairy, & the Sugar Plum Fairy. Each reservation includes tea or lemonade, treats, tea sandwiches, a reading of “The Nutcracker” story, & a ticket to a performance of “The Nutcracker.” Performances of “The Nutcracker” are Dec. 11 at 3pm & 7pm, & Dec. 12 at 3pm at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts, Bay Harbor. Adults, $35; up to age 18: $30.
