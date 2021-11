Cowboy Bebop is a soulless remake of a landmark anime series, one that is constantly drawing attention to the original while changing enough to take away the impact of what it's trying to emulate. Gone is the neo-noir approach and its methodical narrative; instead, the Netflix live-action show takes inspiration from '70s Grindhouse, which makes it faster-paced but comes off looking cheap and lacking in color. A lot of attention is given to fight choreographies that try to emulate those in Daredevil, but end up being so slowed down in order to show off the moves that they looked amateur-ish and shot with a hamstring budget.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO