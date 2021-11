Billy Gilmour’s move to Norwich City this summer seemed like a match made in Loan Army heaven. As it’s turned out thus far, it’s been more a purgatory. The 20-year-old has played just six times all season, which could be worse, but he’s made zero appearances in the last two months, which could not. He has not seen competitive action since a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup third round in mid-September.

