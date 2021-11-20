ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chile election puts free market model at mercy of angry voters

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA politically polarized Chile holds presidential elections on Sunday, with voters set to either overthrow an economic model installed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet or double down on its free-market ethos. The vote is shaping up to be a battle between two candidates from opposite ends of the...

Chile’s election is a window into Latin America’s polarization

In Latin America, a region adrift in mad political swings and managed chaos, the long, thin nation that Henry Kissinger once dismissed as a dagger pointed at the heart of Antarctica was lucky to be politically dull. Neighboring Peruvians went through five presidents in three years, ultimately flipping from a Wall Street banker to a radical leftist schoolteacher. Brazilian voters dizzyingly spun from the Workers’ Party to the Trumpian fringes of Jair Bolsonaro. But Chileans living in one of Latin America’s most successful nations kept a relatively even keel, leaping from staid and serious European-style socialists to a right-wing centrist who in June came out in favor of same-sex marriage.
Chile's Kast Jumps to Early Lead in Election, Second-Round Likely

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Jose Antonio Kast, a right-wing former congressman who has promised a harsh crackdown on crime, jumped to an early lead on Sunday evening in Chile's most divisive presidential election since the country's 1990 return to democracy. With 10.89% of the vote counted, Kast had received 29.3% of...
Chile: Two Opposing Country Models Face Each Other In The Most Uncertain Elections

Chile is debating this Sunday between two totally opposite country models in the presidential and parliamentary elections. These are elections that for many are the most momentous since the return to democracy in 1991, as they were held in the middle of the constitutional process and with the highly polarized Chilean society. They are also one of the most uncertain.
Milton Friedman
Augusto Pinochet
Gabriel Boric
Chile election: Fragmented country elects new president | In the most uncertain elections since the return of democracy

There are presidential elections in Chile this Sunday, and no one dares to make predictions. In a system that prevents the publication of polls or opinion polls, there is almost only one thing: there will be a second round. Is out Gabriel Borick The Broad Front, which emerged after the 2011 student movement – and the Social Convergence (Approve Dignity) group, which includes the Communist Party, which received 1,058,027 votes against the department’s primary election last June. Daniel Jade (Communist Party) reached only 692,000. With a plan that focuses on reforms of the prevailing neoliberal model, concern for the environment, feminism and the mental health agenda, the candidate is gaining confidence without engaging in the rhetoric of his rival ex-minister. Sebastian Chichel – President’s favorite Sebastian Pinera And entitlement – the one who accuses him of not completing his law studies or Jose Antonio Cast, The far-right, who pointed to Borik’s lack of work experience, who comes from his Croatian ancestors, has been a controversial figure in the South since 2014.
Chile voters go to polls amid deep divisions

Chile was long held up as a model of political stability and economic growth in South America. But that image was shattered when violent anti-government protests began to spread though the country in late 2019. In the first general election since, voters face a choice between sharply diverging political visions...
‘Burning the metro’: Chile election divides voters between protest and order

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – For many Chileans, Plaza Baquedano, a broad rotary in central Santiago that for decades served as a center of social protest, has become a powerful symbol of hope. For two years, city residents have regularly gathered here https://graphics.reuters.com/CHILE-PROTESTS/0100B32527X/index.html to protest pensions that are too low, public transit...
Make Chile great again? Meet the far-right presidential candidate tempting voters from Chile's left and center

"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
Chile’s centrists, overshadowed in election, could yet play kingmaker

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s centrist presidential candidates are lagging behind the polarized favorites on the right and left ahead of Sunday’s election, but could play roles as kingmakers in an expected second-round run-off. Yasna Provoste, 51, a former teacher, sits in third place in opinion polls for the powerful center-left...
Explainer-Chile Is Set for Its Most Polarized Election in Decades

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile is set to vote for a new president on Sunday, with a far-right conservative battling for pole position against a young former student leader on the left, in the most polarized election since the country's return to democracy in 1990. The vote is the first presidential...
In Anticipation Of New Constitution, Chile Elects A President

Two years after deadly protests that paved the way for Chile to finally shed its dictatorship-era constitution, elections take place Sunday for a new president to take over in a fast-changing political landscape. Just months after a poll to select a constitution-drafting body saw voters massively reject traditional political parties...
Chile Elections: The Top Four Candidates

Seven candidates will contest Chile's presidential elections Sunday, with polls showing two clear favorites in opposing political camps. Here are short profiles of the leading four challengers. At 35, leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric is Chile's youngest-ever presidential challenger -- only just meeting the required minimum age to participate. He enjoys...
Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile, stretching along the copper-rich Andean mountains down South America’s Pacific coast, has something of a reputation among its neighbors: steady and almost staid in a region embroiled in regular political upheaval and economic crises. That identity is now at stake as the country heads for a...
EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
