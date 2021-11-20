Chile election puts free market model at mercy of angry voters

There are presidential elections in Chile this Sunday, and no one dares to make predictions. In a system that prevents the publication of polls or opinion polls, there is almost only one thing: there will be a second round. Is out Gabriel Borick The Broad Front, which emerged after the 2011 student movement – and the Social Convergence (Approve Dignity) group, which includes the Communist Party, which received 1,058,027 votes against the department’s primary election last June. Daniel Jade (Communist Party) reached only 692,000. With a plan that focuses on reforms of the prevailing neoliberal model, concern for the environment, feminism and the mental health agenda, the candidate is gaining confidence without engaging in the rhetoric of his rival ex-minister. Sebastian Chichel – President’s favorite Sebastian Pinera And entitlement – the one who accuses him of not completing his law studies or Jose Antonio Cast, The far-right, who pointed to Borik’s lack of work experience, who comes from his Croatian ancestors, has been a controversial figure in the South since 2014.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO