ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tom Prendergast

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Metro Executive, Design & Consulting Services at Aecom. AECOM announced the appointment of Tom Prendergast as...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crain's New York Business

Tom Bubeck, Honcho

Honcho, the first AI-powered communications protection software that proactively trains employees as they type, has announced the appointment of Tom Bubeck as CEO. Bubeck brings strong strategic leadership and compliance experience to the role of leading the company through its next phase of growth. Top brands count on Honcho to foster inclusive, compliant and fair business communications.
BUSINESS
Crain's Chicago Business

Tom Erdelac

Tom Erdelac has joined Cumming as an associate director of project management with more than 20 years of experience in the AEC industry, during which time he has received multiple awards from the AIA, ASID, and ALA. In his new role with Cumming, Tom will be leading the project management efforts for the international construction consultancy throughout the greater Chicago region and surrounding areas.
BUSINESS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh City Council considers removing pension offset for nonunion workers

Certain Pittsburgh city employees who are facing a reduction in pension benefits in their retirement may receive full pension benefits after all, if a proposal before City Council is passed. Currently, a pension offset calls for a reduction in pension payments by 50% once an employee reaches maximum Social Security...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt board votes for university to buy Residence Inn hotel property on Bigelow Boulevard

PITTSBURGH — An Oakland hotel converted into student housing during the Covid-19 pandemic is now expected to undergo a more permanent conversion. At its November meeting, the properties and facilities committee of the University of Pittsburgh’s board of trustees voted to buy the soon-to-be former Residence Inn by Marriott Pittsburgh University Medical Center Hotel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hartford Courant

Advocates press to make cannabis a lucrative opportunity for communities of color as Connecticut moves toward retail sale of marijuana

As Connecticut prepares for the lucrative sale of adult-use cannabis, an advocacy group announced Tuesday it will work to make sure the new industry draws broad participation from Black and other underrepresented communities as called for in state law. “All these out-of-state operators … are coming into our state and they’re coming into our state because they see the money that can be had and ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kankakeetimes.com

Grant Park: Top 10 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in February

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided to Grant Park small businesses in February, according to the US Small Business Administration. The new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors, and/or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
GRANT PARK, IL
Richmond.com

Tom Loftus

Richmond Region Tourism is thrilled to introduce Tom Loftus as the new Vice President of Marketing. Loftus has more than 30 years of strategic marketing, communications and public relations experience across six different industries including tourism, legal, hotels, manufacturing, utility, and spaceflight, and comes to RRT from Pittsburgh where he was the CMO for VisitPITTSBURGH. Welcome, Tom!
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management#New York Metro Executive#Aecom Aecom
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

Diamond Custom Homes announced the additions of Greg Hawkins and Sydney Vermette as project manager and marketing manager, respectively. Greg Hawkins has more than 30 years of construction industry management experience. In this role as project manager, his primary responsibilities include collaborating with clients and working with superintendents to guide the company’s projects to completion. Prior to joining Diamond Custom Homes, he served in various construction industry management positions across Southwest Florida including regional director of construction, vice president of construction and superintendent. Sydney Vermette is a graduate of St. Cloud University, St. Cloud, Minn., with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. Her responsibilities include working with the company’s advertising agency to achieve its marketing goals, budget oversight, developing marketing strategies and implementing marketing plans. Her experience includes serving as marketing manager for a full-service residential and commercial real estate developer, and as an account executive with a Ft. Myers-based advertising agency.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

9 new members join the Technology Association Board of Directors

Nine new board members are joining the board for the Technology Association of Oregon, the group announced this month. Additionally, five current members are re-upping as part of the regular election cycle. TAO’s board consists of 32 members from tech and related companies across various sizes and specialties. The nonprofit...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
ncsu.edu

Startup Stories: 321 Coffee

Individuals with disabilities tend to see a drop off in career opportunities and support following high school graduation. Lewis Sheats, assistant vice provost of entrepreneurship, sits down with the founders of 321 Coffee, Lindsay Wrege and Michael Evans, to discuss how to provide employees with disabilities a meaningful way to contribute to society.
FOOD & DRINKS
Biz Times

The franchisee: Jessica and Tom Kurz

The Franchise: Newport Beach-based Perspire Sauna Studio says its studios combine the centuries-old practice of heat therapy with modern science and technology, providing full-spectrum infrared sauna therapy with color light therapy. 2015: Jessica Kurz, a psychotherapist,…
LIFESTYLE
Orange County Business Journal

TOM MCKERNAN

CHAIRMAN, RETIRED CEO AUTOMOBILE CLUB OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. WHY: Joined AAA 1966 and stepped down as CEO 2012 after 46 years with the company—21 years as CEO at one of OC’s largest and best-known private companies, employers. RECENT:. Has been spotted at racing events, speedways that Auto Club sponsors; board...
ECONOMY
BlogHer

15 Small Business Grants to Apply For This Year

Funding opportunities aren’t necessarily scarce but tracking down viable options can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Deadlines are constantly looming, application requirements change, and setting aside time to complete them is a job in and of itself. That being said, we’ve discovered small business grants that provide worthwhile resources, and more importantly, money you don’t have to pay back, to get your idea off the ground. Note: The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is also live for those who are eligible. It provides borrowers in low- or moderate-income areas and a maximum of 10 employees with loans...
SMALL BUSINESS
Lassen County News

Sierra Central Credit Union announces retirement of CEO John Cassidy

John Cassidy, the longtime CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union announced Monday that he will retire Jan. 15, 2022, ending his 22-year career as CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union. Cassidy was appointed CEO in 2000, which he called a “remarkable opportunity to lead a team of outstanding employees who...
SUSANVILLE, CA
modernsalon.com

Rebecca Schoonover Named hairtalk Senior Global Brand Director

Beauty Industry Group (BIG) has announced the promotion of Rebecca Schoonover to Senior Global Brand Director for hairtalk extensions, one of BIG’s premiere direct-to-salon hair extension brands. "I believe Rebecca's long legacy with hairtalk not only brings a heart to hairtalk but an intel for future growth of the brand...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy