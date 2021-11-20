ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Keeping an eye on Thanksgiving rain chances

By Brady Taylor
KWTX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a cool start to the morning, temperatures will warm quickly as we head into Saturday’s afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid-70s as gusty south winds return ahead of our next cold front. Our next cold front arrives Sunday during the day. We’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with highs...

www.kwtx.com

nbcboston.com

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!. It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along...
BOSTON, MA
#Thanksgiving
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly Thanksgiving day, rain chances this weekend

El Paso is expecting a chilly Thanksgiving morning as a cold front moves through the area. Rain is expected overnight as the cold front moves through, but we should clear out just in time for the Thanksgiving Parade Thursday morning. Expect breezy to windy conditions Thursday morning, before winds subside...
EL PASO, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
WDSU

Rain chances late Thursday

Happy Thanksgiving! Morning lows will be near 50 to near 60. Warmer weather Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Rain chances begin to go up late afternoon into the evening ahead of a cold front. Some showers possible during Saints game. Colder and windy Friday. Lows upper 40s to low 50s. Highs near 60. Breezy. The wind will make it feel colder. Cold Saturday morning. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs mid 60s. Some rain possible Sunday morning with an area of low pressure offshore.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFB

Thanksgiving starts dry, but rain chances climb into the afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mild and dry weather greets us on this Thanksgiving Day as we await the arrival of our next cold front. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out through the morning, but most of us should make it into the early afternoon hours with little in the way of rainfall. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s by early afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Mild Thanksgiving temperatures on tap, chance of rain

New Jersey is expected to see chilly temperatures Thanksgiving morning before more mild weather moves in for the afternoon, bringing a chance of late showers, according to forecasts. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s are expected for the partly-sunny morning, the National Weather Service reported. The cold weather is expected...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Forecast: Cloudy and Mild With Late Rain Chances in DC Area

Thanksgiving will be mild in the D.C. area with overnight showers that could impact anyone heading home late Thursday or shopping early on Black Friday. Turkey Day will be cloudy with seasonable highs in the mid- to upper 50s. It will stay dry well past dinnertime, Storm Team4 says. Rain...
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Nice Thanksgiving on tap, rain chances return for Black Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cold start to your Thanksgiving with frost likely for those that need to get out early today. We’re starting off the day in the upper 20s inland and the lower 30s on the beaches. It’s another cold morning for November, especially for those runners who are preparing for the Turkey Trots across the area this morning.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
13 WHAM

Rain showers for Thanksgiving, but not a washout

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - For this Thanksgiving Day, we'll see the risk of a couple rain showers at any point during the day. But it won't rain all day. Expect the rain that forms to be fairly scattered. Temperatures today won't move up by much today. They'll hold in the...
ROCHESTER, NY

