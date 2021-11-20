ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Passenger's gun accidentally discharges at airport, authorities say

By MEREDITH DELISO
KGO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA passenger accidentally discharged a gun at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday, airport officials said, causing panic and sending travelers onto the tarmac on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm local time at the security screening area, the airport...

abc7news.com

