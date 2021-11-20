ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Tami Roman Reveals She’s Had Body Dysmorphic Disorder Since She Was 13

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuYIY_0d2wvBHd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WE5od_0d2wvBHd00

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty


Tami Roman will be visiting The Real as a guest host this Monday where she’s set to let us in on her personal life in a way she’s never done before.

In a preview clip of the upcoming episode posted to YouTube , the former Basketball Wives LA star revealed that she’s been diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder, a situation she’s been dealing with since she was only 13 years old. “A lot of people don’t know it’s either hereditary or genetic or comes from a negative experience, where your self- image has been annihilated,” she shared. “And for me when I was 13 years old, I wanted to be a model. You know we’re from New York, I was tall, I was 5’9, I was thin. And I went to this agency and walked in, and that lady ripped me to shreds. I thought I was perfect. 5’9, less than 120 pounds. Assuredly they’re going to sign me. And she literally stood me in front of a mirror and said you’ve got back folds, you’ve got fat over your knees, you need to do something with your chin, your breasts are sagging. And I went home that night and from that moment, every time I looked at myself in the mirror, I could find something wrong with myself.”

After the unfortunate modeling meeting, the 50-year-old said that she became obsessed with getting skinny, using quick schemes to achieve weight loss, even though she was already thin. “I started abusing laxatives, I started not eating, I started throwing up, I started doing everything that I could think of to do to be as skinny as I could possibly be, being obsessive about my weight loss,” she continued. “People don’t realize, that’s why I got my mouth wired in 1993. To be skinny when I was already skinny.”

Check out the clip below.

According to the Mayo Clinic , body dysmorphic disorder is the “preoccupation with one or more perceived defects or flaws in physical appearance that are not observable or appear slight to others” and as Loni Love stated in the preview clip, body dysmorphia cases are on the rise with a clear correlation to social media usage. But for Tami, she has the added pressure of living with Type 2 Diabetes as well as managing her body dysmorphia. She continued, “people don’t understand what it is to be a person with this disorder, particularly dealing with the weight issues, because they leave negative comments. Or what they feel are negative comments, but for me, my mind has such a warped sense of perception, it’s a compliment. Tami, you look too frail, Tami, you look like a bobblehead, Tami, you look skinny. In my mind, that goes, well I’m on the right track, I’m getting skinny. And then I don’t know when to stop.

Tami’s guest host appearance on The Real will air on November 22.

Don’t miss…

Tami Roman Rocks A Natural ‘Fro And Shows Off Progress From Her Natural Hair Journey

Tami Roman Gives Us Hair Envy In Platinum Blonde Shoulder Length Bob

Comments / 0

Related
People

Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week. On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Bossip

Rumor Control: Tami Roman Explains Why After Three Miscarriages & Freezing Her Eggs, She Offered Her 17 Years Younger Husband A ‘Pass’ To Make A Baby

Tami Roman has clarified a statement she made on a recent episode of 'The Real' where she admitted to offering her husband, Reggie Youngblood, to 'make a baby' and return to her in a year or two. In a 10-minute clip uploaded to her youtube channel, the reality star addressed the the folks in a uproar over her Reggie revalatioin.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele discusses weight loss in revealing Oprah interview: ‘My body has been objectified my entire career’

Adele reacted to comments about her weight loss during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.The conversation between Adele and Winfrey aired as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.When Winfrey asked Adele about her recent weight loss, Adele explained that she initially started exercising more because she noticed it helped her manage her anxiety. She said she liked having her workout sessions on her schedule, and that she didn’t set out to lose weight. “I’m not shocked or even...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loni Love
Person
Tami Roman
International Business Times

Bella Hadid Reveals Mental Health Struggles, Shares Photos Of Herself Crying

Bella Hadid took to Instagram Tuesday to talk about her struggles with mental health and share photos of herself crying. The 25-year-old model and actress posted a video of Willow Smith talking about mental health, which was followed by a series of tearful selfies. They were accompanied by a lengthy caption that opened with a message of gratitude addressed to the singer featured in the clip.
MENTAL HEALTH
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez’s Mom Mandy Teefey Shuts Down Body-Shamers After Revealing Near-Fatal Illness

A powerful message. Mandy Teefey, mother of Selena Gomez, defended herself from body-shamers after a recent illness affected her weight. “I wasn’t ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out comments on my weight were going to be DM’d to me,” the producer, 45, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 21, alongside a screenshot of a message someone sent about a weight loss program.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tami Roman Calls Reggie Youngblood to Handle David Edwards During ‘The Real World’ Reunion

Reality television is something Tami Roman knows well. Tami Roman is widely recognized for her time on “Basketball Wives.” She had a lot of controversial moments on the show. But her altercation with Evelyn Lozada set the tone for things moving forward. In the end, she decided to leave. She was tired of the drama. Plus, she wasn’t thrilled to be around Evelyn. She has now put her acting career first. And she’s been keeping busy with roles on multiple scripted shows. However, she’s admitted that she isn’t completely against returning to “Basketball Wives” at some point if the cast is right. And she signed up to reunite with her “The Real World: Los Angeles” co-stars recently to film a reunion season for Paramount Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Dysmorphic Disorder#Bobblehead#Breasts#Basketball Wives#The Mayo Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Is Wendy Williams Suffering From Dementia? Brother Confirms TV Personality's Health Concerns Following Worries From Netizens

Rumors about Wendy Williams showing signs of early Dementia started spreading on social media as the celeb's brother revealed her concerning health problems. Sources reported that Williams had lost the ability to walk independently and is now restricted in using a wheelchair to get around. The information was revealed by Antoine Edwards, better known as "Toine The Don" from "The Ricky Smiley Morning Show," on November 22.
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

1K+
Followers
650
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy