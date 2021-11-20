ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Serayah Switches Up Her Hair To A Platinum Blonde Look

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMlgK_0d2wv8ih00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpKaw_0d2wv8ih00

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


Serayah has just debuted her brand new platinum blonde hairstyle on Instagram and we’re loving the look on the actress!

In an IG Reel, the Empire star showed her 1.9 million IG followers the process of changing her hair from brown to platinum blonde as she went through the steps of getting her locs bleached, washed, and styled by her hairstylist. The finished product was a gorgeous, platinum blonde pixie cut that looked stunning on the entertainer, as she served in a fresh-faced selfie fresh out of the salon. “I GLOW ,” she captioned the short video, followed by a tag for her hairstylist, @ckearse.

Check out the step-by-step process and the finished look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SERAYAH (@serayah)

As soon as the video was posted, many of the 25-year-old’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ Big 90s vibe!” one commenter wrote while another said, “
Issa look
,” and another couldn’t get over the beauty’s glowing skin, writing, “It’s the skin for me.”

And while we’re loving this new look on the singer, we’ve also been enjoying watching her crush the role of Demetrius Flenory’s girlfriend on  50 Cent’s “Black Mafia Family,” a role she was excited to take on due to her relationships with the Flenory family in real life.  “It’s really, really dope because I know Terry and his sister Nicole in real life, and I was able to get connected with this series and audition for a role of a tomgirl, baby mother of Meech. I was like, “Yeah, I got to do this. Y’all have to pick me, come on,” she told Essence of the role back in April.

She continued, “I was really excited just to be able to pop in and out and be there whenever they need me. I think it’s another one of those moments. Gratefully, I was a part of Empire at one of those Black TV moments where it’s so highly anticipated. Everything 50 [Cent] touches is just amazing, right? Power is dope. I have a lot of confidence in Tasha Smith who was directing and you have Randy Huggins as one of the producers. The way that it’s being shot, let me just tell you, it’s a movie and I can’t wait for it to come out. It looks so good and it’s so real.”

Don’t miss…

Serayah Refuses To Be Put Inside A Fashion Box, Her Style Is Constantly Evolving

Eff A Snack! 11 Times Serayah Looked Like A Whole Meal

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna just rocked honey blonde hair for the first time in years

Rihanna has rocked every type of beauty trend under the sun. The singer isn’t afraid to mix up her looks and what’s even more amazing is that she effortlessly pulls off each and every one. Just recently, she has served one of the shortest micro-fringes we’ve ever seen, a hairstyle...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Cardi B Claps Back at Natural Hair Haters ‘There Is No Such Thing As Bad Hair. All Hair Is Good!’

Rapper, wife, and mother of two went to social media on Saturday to show off her postpartum natural hair care results. The 29-year-old rapper shared how she feared her hair would fall out after the birth of her son and also discussed that with consistent use of her much talked about avocado conditioning mask and drinking alkaline water that her hair “has actually been growing,” showing a pic of her hair natural hair for proof.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tasha Smith
In Style

Christina Aguilera Paired Her All-Latex Outfit With Wet Hair and a Major Cat-Eye

The wet hair look is making a comeback, and Christina Aguilera is the latest celebrity to prove that theory to be true. On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram to show off her latest sexy look comprised of black latex pants and a matching trench coat. She paired her outfit with patent leather, pointed-toe pumps embellished with spikes. Her deeply-parted platinum blonde locks were styled to look intentionally wet and were accompanied by a seriously flawless cat-eye crafted with black winged liner and a smoky gray shadow mirroring the flick in her crease.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Ponytail To Let Her Hair Down In Daring Look At The AMAs

JoJo Siwa is all grown up! The YouTube star looked so glam on the red carpet at the American Music Awards before presenting to BTS!. JoJo Siwa tried a new look out on the red carpet at the American Music Awards! The 18-year-old ditched her signature bow ponytail for the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Instead, she kept her blonde locks back into a chic half-pony, wearing most of her hair down and in curls going down the back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Blonde Hair#Black Hair#Serayah#Short Hair#Ig Reel#Meech
Cosmopolitan

Lorde just wore her own hair as a scarf on the red carpet

It's pretty safe to say that singer Lorde very much has her own style when it comes to her aesthetic choices. It should come as no surprise then, that earlier this week she used her own hair as a scarf while walking the red carpet at a v glamorous event in New York City.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande just levelled up her signature ponytail with a new look

When you think of Ariana Grande, there are a few things that automatically spring to mind: her incredible vocals, her upcoming Wicked debut (cannot wait) aaaand her signature ponytail. For ages, Ariana has rocked a sleek, super high ponytail that always has the same shiny, bouncy finish. Except, nowadays, the...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

Camila Cabello Gets a Mint Green Hair Makeover After Shawn Mendes Split: Photos

Moving on with a makeover! Just days after calling it quits with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello debuted a whole new look. The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, November 20, to show off her mint green hair, which was styled in big bouncy curls. The Cinderella star’s post-breakup ‘do was completed thanks to stylist Dimitris Giannetos, who is also responsible for her shag cut in October.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Opens Up About Her Hair Growth Journey

You may take one look at Cardi B and think that she’s got some fantastic hair, but the truth is, it’s taken her a lifetime to get her luscious locks to where they are today. Yesterday, the mother of two logged into Instagram to share the story of her hair care journey with her 114 million followers.
HAIR CARE
NYLON

Britney Spears’ Post-Conservatorship Celebration Also Includes New Blonde Hair

It’s been a big month for Britney Spears. Last Friday, her conservatorship of 13 years was finally terminated and the global #FreeBritney movement celebrated the payoff from the efforts of fans, Britney’s legal team, and especially Britney, herself. The conservatorship controlled Britney's finances, personal life, and medical decisions since 2008, and the singer has only been able to speak out publicly against it this summer, starting at a hearing on June 23rd. The past nearly five months have seen a huge push for Britney to be able to legally make her own choices once again, and now she can.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Gen Z has declared blond hair as ‘cheugy’ and untrendy

Gentleman may prefer blondes — but not Gen Z. From denouncing side-parting your hair and skinny jeans to eschewing a two-party political system and, most recently, AirPods, Gen Z has struck again, now declaring that blond hair is outdated and darker shades are in. TikTokers have taken to the platform...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

1K+
Followers
650
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy