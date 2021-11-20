ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida church youth leader accused of sexually abusing teen

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwsEB_0d2wuMxP00
Youth leader arrested: Rick Torcise is accused of molesting a 17-year-old boy. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

MIAMI — A youth leader at a South Florida church is accused of molesting an underage teen boy, authorities said.

Rick Torcise, 67, was charged with one count of engaging in sexual acts with a child, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. He was released on $10,000 bail Wednesday, and a judge ordered Torcise to stay away from the victim, WPLG reported.

According to state records, Torcise is named as a trustee for New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead, the Miami Herald reported.

According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old victim told police that Torcise fondled him on multiple occasions this year between June and October, the newspaper reported. The report stated that on Oct. 16, Torcise performed a sex act on the teen and asked the juvenile to do the same. According to the report, the teen complied “out of fear.”

“This is a person that the community trusts, this is a person that parents trust to guide their children,” Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said in a statement. “We’re asking anybody that may have had any interaction with this individual ... this is the time to give us a call.”

Torcise’s charge is punishable by life in prison, the Herald reported. His attorney, Benedict P. Kuehne, did not return a request for comment, according to the newspaper.

Torcise is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16, according to online court records.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WDBO

Philadelphia police department employees accused of pandemic fraud

PHILADELPHIA — Eight civilian employees with the Philadelphia Police Department are facing charges after federal investigators said they illegally collected Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Seven people charged are dispatchers while one is a clerk, the Associated Press reported. The suspects are accused of taking advantage of a program designed to help...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WDBO

Pervis Payne removed from Tennessee death row after serving 33 years for double murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A condemned Tennessee inmate, who has for decades proclaimed his innocence in a brutal 1987 double murder, has been freed from death row. Pervis Payne, 54, will remain in prison for the murders of Charisse Christopher, 28, and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo, who were stabbed to death June 27, 1987, in their home in the Memphis suburb of Millington. Christopher’s 3-year-old son, Nicholas, was also stabbed but survived.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDBO

Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — (AP) — The family of two close friends from suburban Chicago who were killed at the Astroworld concert in Houston this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott, the Live Nation entertainment company and others. The lawsuits filed by the Naperville families of Jacob...
ILLINOIS STATE
WDBO

Florida man hits woman with sock full of rocks during robbery

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of striking a woman with a sock full of rocks to steal her purse Monday, authorities said. Ricky Williams, 28, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records. He was also on probation for disorderly conduct at an establishment, records show.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Wplg#The Miami Herald#Cox Media Group
WDBO

Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off Alabama ravine

People in central Alabama wondering about the status of their FedEx package may have some unwelcome news. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered “300 to 400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine,” WIAT reported. The ravine was located near Hayden...
ALABAMA STATE
WDBO

Police: Teen stole SUV that crashed into minivan, Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A 15-year-old boy is accused of stealing an SUV and crashing it into a minivan and home in Rhode Island on Wednesday, authorities said. The boy was arrested and charged with operating a stolen vehicle, but two juveniles who were passengers in the SUV who fled the scene will not be charged, WPRI reported.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WDBO

Texas woman accused of swapping price tags from cosmetics, police say

LAREDO, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of swapping price tags on cosmetics in order to pay cheaper prices for them, authorities said. Brenda Guadalupe Tovar, 36, of Laredo, was arrested Saturday and charged with fraud removal concealment, according to Webb County online booking records. Officers from the Laredo...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport after fight over mask

LAS VEGAS — A woman was arrested at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport after police said she caused disturbances in the airport and on a plane. Katrina Alspaugh is charged with violating airport rules, KLAS reported. Police said Alspaugh was at a security checkpoint when another passenger confronted her for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

From serious to scurrilous, some Jimmy Hoffa theories

DETROIT — (AP) — The FBI’s confirmation last week that it was looking at a spot near a New Jersey landfill as the possible burial site of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975. A number of theories...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Not hot and ready: Tennessee man pulls AK-47 at Little Caesars after hearing pizza would be 10 mins

A Knoxville, Tennessee man is in custody after allegedly threatening Little Caesars employees with an AK-47 after he was told his pizza would take ten minutes to make. According to the police report, 53-year-old Charles Doty Jr. got angry about the wait time, demanded free breadsticks, stormed outside, then returned with a rifle, pointing it at employees and demanding his pizza immediately.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
39K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy