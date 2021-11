Thermal, Calif. – Nov. 13, 2021 – Saturday night hosted the highlight event of Week II of the National Sunshine Series at the Desert International Horse Park as the $100,000 Great American Insurance Group Grand Prix, presented by G2 Insurance, took center stage in the Grand Prix Arena. Thirty-seven athletes came out to contend for the biggest purse of the week over the difficult 1.50m track designed by Manuel Esparza (MEX), with only four advancing to the jump-off. In the end, Ireland’s Lorcan Gallagher emerged as the only double-clear effort aboard Cana Van De Blom to take the win and the lion’s share of the prize money.

