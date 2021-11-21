ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard Confirms There Is No Oil Sheen Off OC Coast

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A “light sheen” was spotted Saturday off the coast of Huntington Beach — in the same region as the October leak that spilled thousands of gallons of oil into the ocean.

The sheen, measuring about 30-by-70 feet, was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard at about 12:15 p.m., the agency’s public information officer said. However, at about 4:02 p.m., the Coast Guard said there was no oil sheen observed by both ships and helicopters off the coast of Huntington Beach. It is believed that the sheen dissipated. Divers also replaced the wrap around the damaged pipe.

“While there have been no further observations of oil droplets after the wrap was replaced and no further observations of sheen since the initial report this morning, we continue to monitor the site,” said Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore, the Captain of the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach. “The Unified Command remains committed to our community and the environment.”

Pollution responders, aircraft and boats from a unified command were dispatched to the site to investigate the report, the USCG tweeted. The command includes personnel from the Coast Guard and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Coast Guard said that they will continue to monitor the pipeline and is investigating the source of whatever was spotted in the ocean today.

“I think the good news here is that we are so on alert as it relates to any kind of oil spills that even just a small sheen on the water is causing people to react in a very responsive and quick manner,” said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. “If there is anything that needs to happen we are at the ready and we can prevent any kind of spill that would impact our coastline, our wildlife, our economy, tourism, etc.”

The possibility of problems frustrates some residents, especially those who cherish the coast.

“Our oceans and our waters are the most important thing on the planet,” said Huntington Beach resident Rebecca Smith. “It’s basically the essence of all life on earth and the marine life and all of the species depend on us to protect them as much as we could protect our own families.”

An underwater pipeline was determined to be the source of the October leak that spilled thousands of gallons of oil into the ocean, forcing the closure of beaches and harbors across Orange County.

That leak was first reported Oct. 2.

USCG and National Transportation Safety Board investigators have identified a cargo ship named “Beijing” as a vessel involved in an “anchor- dragging incident” in January that may have contributed to the October leak.

Investigators boarded the vessel Thursday at the Port of Long Beach.

According to the Coast Guard, investigators determined the ship “was involved in a January 25, 2021, anchor-dragging incident during a heavy weather event that impacted the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.” The anchor-dragging occurred “in close proximity” to the underwater pipeline.

Beijing’s owner, Capetanissa Maritime Corp. of Liberia, and operator, V.Ships Greece Ltd., have been named “parties in interest” in the investigation, a designation that allows the companies to hire attorneys and examine witnesses in the probe of the spill’s cause.

In mid-October, the owner and operator of another ship, the MSC DANIT, were also named “parties in interest” in the investigation, also due to an “anchor-dragging incident” on Jan. 25 near the pipeline.

Authorities said earlier that the underwater pipeline had been dragged out of position, possibly by a ship’s anchor. The subsequent rupture in the pipe was discovered at the point where the pipeline had been dragged.

The rupture caused a leak estimated at about 25,000 gallons.

Authorities said the investigation is continuing and “multiple pipeline scenarios and additional vessels of interest continue to be investigated.”

Oregon-Born Gray Wolf That Traveled All The Way To Southern California Found Dead In Kern County

LEBEC (CBSLA) — A gray wolf born in Oregon who traveled all the way to Southern California has been found dead in Kern County, apparently after being struck by a car. (credit: California Department Of Fish & Wildlife) OR-93, a male gray wolf born in 2019, was found dead on Nov. 10 along Interstate 5 near the Lebec. According the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, a truck driver had seen the dead wolf along a dirt trail near frontage road running alongside the I-5 and called it in to the Oregon Fish & Wildlife officials. A CDFW warden went to the scene to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Naval Base Ventura County Activates Joint-Use Agreement With Port Of Hueneme To Help Ease Shipping Bottleneck

PORT HUENEME (CBSLA) — U.S. Navy resources are being put to work to help ease the bottleneck at Southern California’s ports. Naval Base Ventura County announced Monday it has activated a standing joint-use agreement with the Oxnard Harbor District/Port of Hueneme to help decrease the port congestion in Los Angeles County and ease the national supply-chain shortage. NBVC is made up of three facilities – Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island – and is home to the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, three warfare centers, and the Navy’s “ghost fleet” of unmanned air and sea vehicles. The activated agreement...
PORT HUENEME, CA
Santa Ana Winds Return For Thanksgiving; Thousands Across Southland At Risk Of Power Shutoffs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gusting Santa Ana winds and dry conditions will return Wednesday, prompting forecasters to issue a red flag warning of critical wildfire conditions that will last into Friday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and could prompt precautionary power shutoffs for thousands of people. The red flag warning took effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will continue through Friday at 6 p.m. for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, L.A. County mountains, the Angeles National Forest, the coastal area stretching into downtown Los Angeles, and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. “The power was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 Killed, 3 Injured In Massive Manhattan Beach Wreck

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and another three hurt, including a child, in a multicar wreck in Manhattan Beach Tuesday night. Nov. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 9:45 p.m. at Sepulveda Boulevard and Marine Avenue. “One vehicle that was traveling at a very high rate of speed, broadsided another, and caused a chain reaction with the other vehicles involved,” Manhattan Beach police Officer Wilbert Pereira told reporters. Two men and a woman died on the scene, according to Manhattan Beach police. Two of them were identified as 48-year-old Christian Mendoza and 40-year-old Katie-Jay Scott, both of Redondo Beach. Another three were rushed to local hospitals, including two adults and a child. One of those patients was in critical condition and two were in serious condition, police said. They are all expected to survive. Witnesses told police that one of the involved cars may have run a red light. “We do have a couple of witnesses, including some of the survivors involved,” Pereira said. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
California Bears The Painful Scars Of Native American Boarding Schools

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – For decades, Native American children attended federally-run boarding schools where they were forced to assimilate, an ugly truth in American history. The Sherman Indian School Cemetery in Riverside, Calif. November 2021. (CBSLA) In June, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced a federal investigation into the troubled legacy and history of these Indian boarding school abuses. Ten of those schools were located in California, including the Sherman Institute in Riverside. Sixty-five Native American children who attended the Sherman Institute are buried at the Sherman Indian School Cemetery in Riverside. “It’s very emotional to be here,” California state Assemblymember James Ramos (D-Highland) told CB2’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Man In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old diabetic man missing out of Hollywood. Nov. 24, 2021. (California Highway Patrol) William Mortimer was last seen just before 5:30 p.m. off Heliotrope Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard. He walked away from his house and has not been seen since, Los Angeles police said. Mortimer is diabetic, needs insulin and has a pacemaker. He is blind in one eye and deaf on one ear. California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Mortimer Wednesday morning. SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles CountyLast Seen: N Heliotrope Dr. and Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/v5z6WjL2y9 — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Rescued After Falling 200 Feet Down Bel Air Hillside While Clearing Brush

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters rescued a man who fell 200 feet down a steep hillside and injured his leg while clearing brush Wednesday morning in Bel Air. (credit: CBS) Firefighters called to the 900 block of North Bel Air Road at about 8:28 a.m., where they found the 27-year-old man down the steep hillside. According to LAFD’s Brian Humphrey, the man was clearing brush when he fell “when he was apparently struck in the back by unknown size rock.” Firefighters say it’s not clear if the man was a resident in the area, or a contractor. The man suffered a leg injury in the fall. Firefighters who were first on the scene first established a two-line rope system to get to the man’s side and requested an LAFD helicopter for a hoist rescue. Humphrey says the man was taken directly to a hospital for treatment after being rescued.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smash And Grab Crimes On Rise, State Leaders Blame Light Punishment For Robbery

FAIRFAX (CBSLA) – Violent, frightening and disturbing robberies has shoppers and retailers on edge. On Monday, burglars targeted shops at the Grove in a smash and grab spree. As many as 20 people bashed out a storefront window at Nordstrom and then escaped with thousands of dollars in merchandise. Billionaire businessman and Grove owner Rick Caruso lashed out at local leaders for not doing enough to address rising crime. Caruso has toyed with the idea of a run for mayor of Los Angeles. “I think it’s a manifestation of weak leadership. I think it’s a manifestation of some really bad decisions that our leaders...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Feds ID Ship Likely Responsible For Anchor-Dragging Incident In Huntington Beach Oil Spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Federal authorities have identified a ship they believe to have been responsible for the anchor dragging incident that may have subsequently caused the massive October oil leak off the coast of Huntington Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board Friday identified the cargo ship “Beijing” as the vessel likely involved in an “anchor-dragging incident” back in January that may have contributed to the leak. Investigators boarded the vessel Thursday at the Port of Long Beach. According to the Coast Guard, investigators determined the ship “was involved in an anchor dragging incident on Jan. 25, 2021 during...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Fatal Crash On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita Prompts Sig Alert, Backs Traffic Up For Miles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – One person was killed Tuesday in a crash on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita. Nov. 23, 2021 Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called about 6 p.m. to the northbound Golden State Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard on reports of a collision between an SUV and a semi truck, according to a department spokesperson. An occupant of the SUV was taken to a hospital, but died of injuries sustained in the crash. Their name was not immediately released pending notification of their next of kin. No other injuries were reported in the collision. The first, second and third lanes of the northbound Golden State Freeway were closed in the vicinity of the crash for an unknown time as authorities investigated the crash. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
6 LAPD Employees To Be Fired For Violating Los Angeles City’s Vaccine Mandate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Termination proceedings have begun for five sworn LAPD officers and a civilian employee who have violated the city’s vaccination mandate, Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. Unvaccinated employees were required to either sign a notice, indicating they would get vaccinated, or file an exemption request and submit to mandated testing in the meantime. Moore said about 70% of the notices have been served, and the six LAPD employees who were recommended for removal had refused to sign the agreement. Twice-a-week testing of city employees started Friday. Under the city’s mandate, $65 per test is deducted from unvaccinated employees’ paychecks,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Small Plane Crash Into Temecula Field Kills Pilot

TEMECULA (CBSLA) — A pilot was killed after a small plane crashed in a Temecula field Tuesday. The small aircraft was reported down in field north of the 3200 block of Everview Terrace in Temecula at about 11 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. No streets were shut down, but the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to avoid the area. According to the NTSB, the plane was an Experimental Zodiac 601XL. NTSB is investigating the Nov. 23, 2021, crash of an Experimental Zodiac 601XL airplane near Temecula, California. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 23, 2021 The pilot, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported. The FAA and NTSB are both investigating the cause of the crash.
TEMECULA, CA
Red Flag Warning Still In Place As Dry Winds Whip Up Wildfire Risk

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Red Flag Warning will remain in place through Monday afternoon for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the elevated wildfire risk brought on by dry Santa Ana winds. Smoke from a 16-acre wildfire which sparked in Riverside, Calif. Nov. 21, 2021. (CBSLA) The Red Flag Warning that took effect Sunday morning is scheduled to expire at 3 p.m. Monday. It is brought on by the heavy winds, coupled with low humidities and high temperatures, which make for ripe wildfire conditions. “Any new fire ignitions will have an increased risk of rapid fire spread, long range...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Swarm Of Looters Take Part In Smash-And-Grab Burglary At The Grove, Lead Police On Chase

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A large group of looters took part in a smash-and-grab break-in at a Nordstrom store in The Grove late Monday night, and then sped away in several cars, leading police on a pursuit. Three people were later arrested. Work crews put up boards after a smash-and-grab burglary at the Nordstrom store in The Grove. Nov. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) Authorities are investigating whether the break-in was linked to another such burglary that took part in South Los Angeles about one hour prior. The Nordstrom break-in was reported at 10:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of West 3rd Street in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Shot, Wounded While Apparently Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter In Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot and wounded Monday morning while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in Exposition Park. The shooting happened at about 1:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 35th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The car’s owner saw a man under his car, and when he got up holding an “unknown object,” the owner pulled out a gun and shot him, police said. The alleged thief ran from the scene but was found by officers. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The shooting is under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County Public Health: Go Ahead And Gather With Friends, Family For Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, so the holidays are right around the corner – is it safe to get together with family and friends? Now that the danger of post-Halloween surge has largely passed, Los Angeles County Public Health officials say they are optimistic people can gather safely, especially with so many people being vaccinated and still taking precautions. “I share sort of the good news about Halloween, because now we know we can have celebrations, do them with some safety modifications, still everyone enjoy themselves, and not have it lead to a significant surge. And...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Royal Caribbean’s Navigator Of The Seas First Of A Flotilla Of Cruise Ships Returning To Port Of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Royal Caribbean is returning to the Port of Los Angeles for the first time in 10 years. (credit: CBS) The Navigator of the Seas arrived Friday to much fanfare for its first passenger sailing out of Los Angeles. The massive cruise ship will leave the Port of Los Angeles with passengers Friday night, not just for the first time since the pandemic — but for the first time in a decade. The arrival of the Navigator of the Seas – which boasts the largest waterslide at sea, a renovated pool deck, and new nightlife venues – heralds a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 Huntington Beach Officers OK After Fentanyl Exposure

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Two Huntington Beach police officers were unharmed after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop in the early morning hours Friday. Nov. 19, 2021. (Orange County Fire Authority) The incident took place at 12:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard in the Midway City area. Orange County Fire Authority hazmat crews were called to the scene after an unknown substance was discovered during the traffic stop. Up to five people, including the two officers, had been exposed to it, OCFA reported. Hazmat crews determined the substance contained fentanyl. The two officers were taken to a hospital as a precaution, but were unhurt. The circumstances of the traffic stop were not confirmed. It’s unclear how many people were arrested. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid pain reliever that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine. In recent years, there has been a spike in fentanyl overdoses nationwide.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Dangerous Pursuit Involving Stolen Car Winds Through Southland, Driver Goes Wrong Way On 5 Freeway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspect behind the wheel of a stolen car was taken into custody Friday after leading authorities on a long and dangerous chase across the Southland. A pursuit with a stolen car came to a standstill on the 5 Freeway in Buena Park, Calif. Nov. 19, 2021. (CBSLA) The pursuit involving the stolen vehicle began sometime before 12:30 p.m. in the Downey area. With Los Angeles police officers giving the chase, the pursuit wound its way north into downtown L.A. and then into East L.A., before traversing surface streets in Commerce. The suspect then jumped onto the southbound 5 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vanessa Vidal Of Pico Rivera Found Murdered In Victorville Desert

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a body found this week in an open area of the Victorville desert has been identified as a Pico Rivera woman. Vanessa Vidal, 34, was identified Thursday as the woman whose body near the roadway of Hook Boulevard and Mesa Linda Avenue. A witness had reported seeing the body near the 14900 block of Mesa Linda Avenue, in an open area of desert. Vidal was found at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday with traumatic injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation is ongoing into Vidal’s murder. Anyone with information about the murder can contact the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3609.
VICTORVILLE, CA
