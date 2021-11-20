ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Donny van de Beek proves he deserves an extended run in Man Utd's starting XI

By Jamie Spencer
90min.com
 4 days ago

Donny van de Beek proved in 45 minutes of Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat to Watford that he deserves an extended run in the starting XI after he was the sole positive from the otherwise completely woeful performance at Vicarage Road. Van de Beek was introduced at half-time in place...

www.90min.com

chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's injury absence could be a blessing in disguise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer... Man United have coped without the French midfielder before, the manager won't have to figure out where to play him and Donny van de Beek may finally get a chance

Football's wheel of fortune spins quickly. Rewind six or seven weeks and Manchester United had the genuine look of title contenders, with everything coming together for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Now they're deep in turmoil, with that silverware challenge already dead, rivals outclassing them and Solskjaer fighting to save his job.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Sterling, Ndidi, Bale, Kulusevski, Van de Beek

Manchester City are willing to sell forward Raheem Sterling and value the 26-year-old England international at about £45m. (Metro) Arsenal have been given a boost in their quest to sign the England winger with Barcelona reportedly stopping their preparations for the transfer. (Express) New Barcelona boss Xavi will have less...
12up

Donny van de Beek planning to leave Manchester United

Donny van de Beek's time with Manchester United simply hasn't gone according to plan. After arriving from Ajax, there was hope the midfielder would be able to break out and have a strong career with the Reds. The opposite has been the case, as van de Beek has barely found...
Tribal Football

Arsenal hero says move must be made for Man Utd outcast Van de Beek

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes they should move for Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek. Recent reports have suggested that Van de Beek has come to the end of his tether and will look to leave Manchester in January if his playing time does not increase. Campbell believes...
Tribal Football

Newcastle plan January move for Man Utd outcast Van de Beek

Newcastle United plan a January move for Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek. The Sun says Newcastle are set to revive their interest in Van de Beek after missing out on him in summer 2020. The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund finally completed their £300m takeover of the Magpies...
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United transfer news: Donny van de Beek WILL leave in January, according to prolific transfer guru

Donny van de Beek is set to leave Manchester United in January - according to renowned social media transfer source, Fabrizio Romano. Romano has stressed that van de Beek does love the club but that if his situation doesn't improve between now and the next transfer window, the Netherlands international will be asking to depart Old Trafford - just 18 months after arriving.
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
chatsports.com

Man United are defeated 4-1 by Watford after last-gasp goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis secure the victory for Claudio Ranieri's side as Harry Maguire is SENT OFF after sub Donny van de Beek pulls one back

Manchester United suffered another humiliating defeat as Watford beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 4-1 at Vicarage Road. Watford dominated the game and looked to snatch an early lead after they were awarded a penalty after Scott McTominay's reckless challenge. But David de Gea managed to save two spotkicks from Ismailia Sarr.
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Man Utd: How did he compare to Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United in the wake of their 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday. Solskjaer, who returned to the club as caretaker manager in December 2018 before being appointed on a permanent basis in March 2019, departs with the club seventh in the Premier League having only won three of their last 11 games in all competitions.
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek WILL get his chance to impress at Old Trafford - and vows the midfielder's 'top professional' attitude will finally 'reap its rewards'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Donny van de Beek will get a chance at Manchester United as the midfielder will 'reap the rewards' of his attitude. Van de Beek has been starved of action since his £39million move to United from Ajax in summer 2020. The Dutchman has found himself...
chatsports.com

REVEALED: The inside story behind Solskjaer's Man United demise... Eric Bailly 'asked him why 'not fit' Maguire was playing, Ronaldo felt his team-mates wanted it 'too easy' and others challenged the manager over Van De Beek, Lingard and Matic'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking at Manchester United had appeared to lose the dressing room several weeks before his eventual sacking, but the state of his players' disillusionment has now been revealed. Many believed some players had downed tools well before he was dismissed after three years in charge on Sunday,...
