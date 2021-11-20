ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
SHOPPING
CNET

Stocking stuffers: 15 great gifts for $25 or less

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. You don't have to spend a lot of money on holiday gifts to show someone you care about them. Affordable gifts can make a big impact on people while saving you money, too. If you're looking for unique holiday gifts under $25, we've got plenty of ideas, ranging from toys to headphones, for everyone on your list, from kids to adults.
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

Tips for Making DIY Christmas Garland

Have you ever visited someone’s home during the holidays and found it just perfectly decorated? Chances are, some cheerful Christmas garland pulled the whole festive look together. Garland, wreaths and other decorative greenery have been a part of celebrations for much of recorded history. As far back as ancient Greece,...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Toys#Diy
FIRST For Women

This 3-Ingredient DIY Fabric Refresher Will Make Your Musty Sweaters Feel Brand New

The change in the temperature means it’s time to swap the clothes in your closet, but pulling out your winter sweaters isn’t always fun. They sometimes have a weird smell and can be stiff from the lack of use. I always feel like I immediately have to wash anything I put away for the warmer months. But instead of loading up the washer, this simple spray can freshen a sweaters — and it only take three common household ingredients!
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
petapixel.com

How to Make a DIY Dappled Natural Light Background for Portraits

Creating a do-it-yourself lighting setup for dappled natural light backgrounds isn’t as tricky or as involved to achieve as some setups and techniques, but it is a nice little idea to play with if the occasion arises. The good news is, you barely need any kit to make this work,...
HOME & GARDEN
DFW Community News

Best Gifts for Tween Boys

Looking for fun gifts for tween boys can be challenging and expensive. I ve polled moms of tween boys on social and been The post Best Gifts for Tween Boys appeared first on Modern Mom Life . Continue on to full article...
SHOPPING
newfolks.com

How to make a DIY LEGO table at home in just one day

If you’re a parent currently raising a child who holds a deep love and appreciation for those buildable cubes, aka LEGO blocks, then we have the perfect weekend DIY project. What makes this project even more special is it’s ideal for completing with assistance from your own little helper. With some supervision, a few power tools, and a little ingenuity, you and your kid will have a budget-friendly DIY project that they can enjoy for years to come.
HOME & GARDEN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
Food52

A Pegboard Wall DIY That Would Make Julia Child Proud

A pegboard is possibly one of the most functional pieces a kitchen could have. It’s beyond just a magnetic knife strip, a pot rack, a utensil crock—it’s all of these things and more. Home cooks have been employing this modular (before modular was en vogue) system for decades, and that’s because it works. Seeing all you have on hand in a kitchen is crucial for successful cooking, and it makes life that much easier when you need to reach for a small saucepan or quickly have to grab a whisk.
HOME & GARDEN
modpodgerocksblog.com

Make a DIY Stocking Holder for Christmas

If you don’t have a fireplace, it’s okay! You can still have a DIY stocking holder for Christmas . . . just make it with Mod Podge. It even has a chalkboard square for writing names!. Skills Required: Beginner. It helps to have experience with Mod Podge and chalkboard paint...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

27 Luxe Stocking Stuffer Ideas That’ll Upstage All Your Other Holiday Gifts

Long gone are the days when stocking stuffers were treated as a holiday season afterthought. Increasingly, gift-givers are waking up to one important truth: Elegance is often in the details. Which means the best stocking stuffer ideas can often make for the best gifts, period. Think premier skincare for a that lends your loved ones an extra glow or a book that will stoke their intellectual side. Below, a few ways to remind everyone on your list that good things come in small packages, from a sharp new pair of earbuds to high-end grooming products and more. The editors of Robb...
SHOPPING
WRIC - ABC 8News

Best gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for new parents is best? Whether you’re recently a new parent or know someone who is, chances are you’ve already likely noticed that new parents don’t have a lot of time to shop for themselves. Regardless if you want to buy a gift for someone […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy