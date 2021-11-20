A pegboard is possibly one of the most functional pieces a kitchen could have. It’s beyond just a magnetic knife strip, a pot rack, a utensil crock—it’s all of these things and more. Home cooks have been employing this modular (before modular was en vogue) system for decades, and that’s because it works. Seeing all you have on hand in a kitchen is crucial for successful cooking, and it makes life that much easier when you need to reach for a small saucepan or quickly have to grab a whisk.

