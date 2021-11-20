Chile election puts free market model at mercy of angry voters

Santiago's stock market surged Monday after a far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist dominated Chile's presidential election and will vie next month to become the South American country's new leader. Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and Gabriel Boric, 35, were well clear of rivals in Sunday's vote and will now compete in a December 19 runoff. The success of political polar opposites came two years after anti-inequality protests that set Chile on the path to constitutional change, and also sparked the demise of traditional political heavyweights. Kast of the far-right Republican Party took almost 28 percent of the vote, according to a near-complete count, just two percentage points ahead of lawmaker Boric of the Approve Dignity alliance, which includes the Communist Party.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO