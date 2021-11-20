ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chile election puts free market model at mercy of angry voters

By Matthew Malinowski, Bloomberg News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA politically polarized Chile holds presidential elections on Sunday, with voters set to either overthrow an economic model installed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet or double down on its free-market ethos. The vote is shaping up to be a battle between two candidates from opposite ends of the...

AFP

Stocks soar after Chileans vote for polar opposite presidential candidates

Santiago's stock market surged Monday after a far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist dominated Chile's presidential election and will vie next month to become the South American country's new leader. Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and Gabriel Boric, 35, were well clear of rivals in Sunday's vote and will now compete in a December 19 runoff. The success of political polar opposites came two years after anti-inequality protests that set Chile on the path to constitutional change, and also sparked the demise of traditional political heavyweights. Kast of the far-right Republican Party took almost 28 percent of the vote, according to a near-complete count, just two percentage points ahead of lawmaker Boric of the Approve Dignity alliance, which includes the Communist Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US calls Venezuela elections 'grossly skewed'

The United States said Monday that Venezuela's regional elections were not free and fair, and vowed to keep up pressure on leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington considers illegitimate. Blinken reiterated US support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the United States considers to be the interim president after questioning the legitimacy of Maduro's last election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
shorenewsnetwork.com

Chile’s Kast jumps to early lead in election, second-round likely

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Jose Antonio Kast, a right-wing former congressman who has promised a harsh crackdown on crime, jumped to an early lead on Sunday evening in Chile’s most divisive presidential election since the country’s 1990 return to democracy. With 10.89% of the vote counted, Kast had received 29.3% of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wearebreakingnews.com

Chile: Two Opposing Country Models Face Each Other In The Most Uncertain Elections

Chile is debating this Sunday between two totally opposite country models in the presidential and parliamentary elections. These are elections that for many are the most momentous since the return to democracy in 1991, as they were held in the middle of the constitutional process and with the highly polarized Chilean society. They are also one of the most uncertain.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Make Chile great again? Meet the far-right presidential candidate tempting voters from Chile's left and center

"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Chile voters go to polls amid deep divisions

Chile was long held up as a model of political stability and economic growth in South America. But that image was shattered when violent anti-government protests began to spread though the country in late 2019. In the first general election since, voters face a choice between sharply diverging political visions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Chile's Centrists, Overshadowed in Election, Could Yet Play Kingmaker

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's centrist presidential candidates are lagging behind the polarized favorites on the right and left ahead of Sunday's election, but could play roles as kingmakers in an expected second-round run-off. Yasna Provoste, 51, a former teacher, sits in third place in opinion polls for the powerful center-left...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Explainer-Chile Is Set for Its Most Polarized Election in Decades

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile is set to vote for a new president on Sunday, with a far-right conservative battling for pole position against a young former student leader on the left, in the most polarized election since the country's return to democracy in 1990. The vote is the first presidential...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Chile Elections: The Top Four Candidates

Seven candidates will contest Chile's presidential elections Sunday, with polls showing two clear favorites in opposing political camps. Here are short profiles of the leading four challengers. At 35, leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric is Chile's youngest-ever presidential challenger -- only just meeting the required minimum age to participate. He enjoys...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

In anticipation of new constitution, Chile elects a president

Two years after deadly protests that paved the way for Chile to finally shed its dictatorship-era constitution, elections take place Sunday for a new president to take over in a fast-changing political landscape. The government finally agreed to a referendum, which one year later saw about 80 percent of voters give the go-ahead for a new constitution to be drawn up by an elected body.
POLITICS
Reuters

Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change

SANTIAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chile, stretching along the copper-rich Andean mountains down South America's Pacific coast, has something of a reputation among its neighbors: steady and almost staid in a region embroiled in regular political upheaval and economic crises. That identity is now at stake as the country heads...
AMERICAS
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS

