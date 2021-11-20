ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former premier eyes comeback in local Malaysia polls after scandal

By Yantoultra Ngui and Anisah Shukry, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A pro-Malay party associated with former premier Najib Razak decisively won a crucial state poll in Malaysia, cementing its power ahead of a general election due in 2023 and providing him with an opportunity to reinvent himself politically after a slew of corruption charges. The...

