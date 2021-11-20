Good Start and Bad Ending, Game Recap, Martinson’s Assessment, Video Highlights, Rematch Preview

The UConn Huskies had a scary moment Wednesday when one of its players appeared to pass out on the bench at the end of their marathon double overtime win. Cameras caught senior forward Isaiah Whaley on the ground on the bench as time ran out on the Huskies’ 115-109 double overtime win over Auburn. There was immense confusion as to what was happening, though it was obvious that something was wrong and numerous players and staff were gesturing for help. The ESPN broadcast made no reference to what was happening and quickly cut away to join the next scheduled broadcast, leading to significant social media criticism.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO