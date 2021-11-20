ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Good Start and Bad Ending, Game Recap, Martinson's Assessment, Video Highlights, Rematch Preview

 5 days ago

The vast majority of nights since Allen joined the...

107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Ryan Has Blunt Reaction To Shutout Loss vs. Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons were simply no match for the New England Patriots on Thursday night, as Matt Ryan and the offense were shut out for the first time this season. Ryan was under pressure throughout the entire game. At one point in the first half, he was seen limping off the field due to a toe injury.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patriots Tweet During Bills Game Is Going Viral

The Buffalo Bills are getting blown out today, and no one seems to be enjoying it more than the New England Patriots. Buffalo is currently losing 38-15 to the Indianapolis Colts. Jonathan Taylor has scored all five touchdowns for Indianapolis, which is about to win its third-straight game. A loss...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: UConn's Isaiah Whaley passes out on bench at end of game

The UConn Huskies had a scary moment Wednesday when one of its players appeared to pass out on the bench at the end of their marathon double overtime win. Cameras caught senior forward Isaiah Whaley on the ground on the bench as time ran out on the Huskies’ 115-109 double overtime win over Auburn. There was immense confusion as to what was happening, though it was obvious that something was wrong and numerous players and staff were gesturing for help. The ESPN broadcast made no reference to what was happening and quickly cut away to join the next scheduled broadcast, leading to significant social media criticism.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Coyotes Game 13 Recap: Arizona's Sluggish Start Leads to Another Loss

The Arizona Coyotes came off of an inspiring win over the Seattle Kraken, oozing with momentum, and then just completely collapsed by allowing two goals in the first period on route to a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. It didn’t take long for the Wild to get on the...
NHL
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Boynton, Players Preview Oklahoma State's Two-Game Weekend

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton and players Keylan Boone and Bryce Thompson met with reporters after their Thursday practice (shortly before the NCAA released its statement). The Cowboys previewed the upcoming weekend with games against Oakland and Prairie View A&M.
OKLAHOMA STATE
chatsports.com

GAME PREVIEW: Struggling Heat take on Jazz in rematch

The Miami Heat (7-5) look to get back to their winning ways with today’s road game against the Utah Jazz (8-4) at the Vivint Arena with an early game at 5:00pm. This is the second time the Heat and Jazz have met this season, with the Heat winning 118-115 in the first matchup on Nov. 6 at the FTX Arena. Tyler Herro scored 29 points for Miami, while Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 37 points.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Monday's Timberwolves-Phoenix game recap

The Suns star finished with 29 points, making 13 of 15 free throws. 30 Points in the paint for the Wolves. 15-for-44 Wolves starters not counting Karl-Anthony Towns, who was 10-for-19. 15-8 Suns' edge in second-chance points.
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Mill Creek football's first-round game is rematch with West Forsyth

Record: 5-5 Last week: Lost to Denmark 21-7 Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA) Mill Creek’s opener in the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs is against a familiar opponent, West Forsyth. The two teams played Sept. 17 at West Forsyth with Mill Creek winning 38-10. The Hawks broke a close game open with the help of a special teams play late in the first half when Zekai Wimby blocked a West Forsyth field goal and Zach Jollay returned it 97 yards for a touchdown.
FORSYTH, GA
rawcharge.com

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview and Game Day Thread: Stanley Cup Semifinal rematch

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning: GAME Fourteen. Over the past two seasons the New York Islanders have have becume one of the biggest rivals in the league for the Lightning. Tonight’s opponents have met twice at the Eastern Conference finals stage in two consecutive past years and the Isles were the team which challenged the Lightning the most during their two Stanley Cup runs. They were also the only team which forced a seventh game in a series against the Lightning during those two years.
NHL
allenamericans.com

MARTINSON TO MISS GAMES IN RAPID CITY DUE TO POSITIVE COVID TEST

ALLEN — Allen AMERICANS head coach | General Manager Steve Martinson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s road trip to Rapid City, SD this week and the games Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday against the Rush. Martinson said Tuesday he was tested for the coronavirus on Monday...
ALLEN, TX
247Sports

The good and the bad from UVA's loss to No. 15 Houston

Virginia is now 1-2 on the year, equalling the worst start to the season for the Cavaliers since Tony Bennett's fourth season in charge of the program in 2012-2013 after dropping the road game against No. 15 Houston 67-47. Wahoos247 takes a look at the good and the bad from...
HOUSTON, TX
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers Aim to 'Bring Our Game' in Rematch with Devils

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Panthers haven't really had to think about revenge much this season. Building up an impressive 11-2-3 record out of the gate, they're not only holding onto first place in the Atlantic Division, but are also tied with the Capitals for the most points in the entire NHL.
NHL
lhsdoi.com

Fall Sports Highlights and Recap

The football team finished with an overall record of 6-3 and placed third in conference. Senior defensive end Sam Pinsel led the defense by putting up the most tackles and sacks on the team. The offense ran through senior quarterback Connor Dickson and senior running back Tommy Latka, who combined for over 30 touchdowns. Notable performances featured the offensive line only allowing only three sacks on the season, senior Andrew Scott scoring a 99-yard kick return, and the 76 points scored against Waukegan, the highest single game total in school history. The Wildcats advanced all the way to the IHSA Playoffs. “Making it to the playoffs meant everything,” said Dickson. “I’ve played with those guys since kindergarten. With a shortened season last year and everything that’s going on, it was good to know I’d be able to put on a black and orange helmet at least one more time.”
LAKE FOREST, IL
Dallas, TX
