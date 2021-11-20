Good Start and Bad Ending, Game Recap, Martinson’s Assessment, Video Highlights, Rematch Preview

The football team finished with an overall record of 6-3 and placed third in conference. Senior defensive end Sam Pinsel led the defense by putting up the most tackles and sacks on the team. The offense ran through senior quarterback Connor Dickson and senior running back Tommy Latka, who combined for over 30 touchdowns. Notable performances featured the offensive line only allowing only three sacks on the season, senior Andrew Scott scoring a 99-yard kick return, and the 76 points scored against Waukegan, the highest single game total in school history. The Wildcats advanced all the way to the IHSA Playoffs. “Making it to the playoffs meant everything,” said Dickson. “I’ve played with those guys since kindergarten. With a shortened season last year and everything that’s going on, it was good to know I’d be able to put on a black and orange helmet at least one more time.”
