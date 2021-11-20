ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

An effort to protect frontline communities from health risks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than seven million Californians live within a mile of an oil or gas...

Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Leonard Rubenstein, "Perilous Medicine: The Struggle to Protect Health Care from the Violence of War"

On this edition of Conversations, Leonard Rubenstein talks with host Dan Skinner about “Perilous Medicine: The Struggle to Protect Health Care from the Violence of War.” Rubenstein is the former executive director and president of Physicians for Human Rights and a globally recognized expert on violence against health care.
HEALTH SERVICES
pagosasprings.com

Efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and protect families

“We care deeply about the health and safety of Archuleta and La Plata counties and educating residents so they can make an informed decision to best protect their health and the health of their loved ones. We are fortunate to be able to share this research with our public health partners across the Western Slope and Southwest Colorado thanks to a grant from the federal government,” said Liane Jollon, Executive Director of SJBPH. “As we’re working to protect school aged children and provide access to boosters for adults, our work continues conducting outreach and education with individuals who remain unvaccinated, especially in underserved communities. This research helps inform that work and the path forward in our ongoing efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and protect families in our community. Our team is committed to educating all residents, with the understanding that it may take multiple conversations and more time to reach some deeply hesitant folks.”
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
Chicago City Wire

Adler Community Health Services (ACHS) Receives Grant from Federal Communications Commission

Adler University issued the following announcement on Nov. 17. Adler Community Health Services (ACHS) has been awarded a generous grant from the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Grant Program. The COVID-19 Telehealth Program provides funding to health care providers as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontline#Californians
AMA

Protect sensitive individual data at risk from DTC genetic tests

At-home kits to test DNA carry more risks than consumers realize. The AMA says it’s time for new privacy standards to govern this burgeoning market. Use of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic tests has grown exponentially over the past decade, with an estimated 100 million individuals expected to have undergone the testing by the year’s end, according to an AMA Board of Trustees report adopted at the November 2021 AMA Special Meeting.
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Empowering Communities Most At Risk for COPD

Millions of people in America have been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—the umbrella term for emphysema and chronic bronchitis—and millions more have it and don’t know it. People in rural and other underserved communities are more likely to face higher rates of COPD and worse health outcomes from the disease. And for anybody living with COPD, the virus that causes COVID-19—a disease that attacks the respiratory system—has only increased the risk of severe illness and death.
ADVOCACY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thebossmagazine.com

Healthcare workers given new vaccine mandate

Both clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers will be required to get vaccine under new CMS mandate. Healthcare workers in the U.S. will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, according to a new order from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The mandate will affect around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD

