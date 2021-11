The holidays bring so many treasured traditions, like making yummy treats, decking the halls with decor, wearing matching PJs, and, of course, decorating a Christmas tree. Even if your own tree isn't up yet, New Yorkers are hard at work setting up the city's famous Rockefeller Christmas Tree. This year's tree is the 88th one to be displayed at the historic site, and it has officially arrived in New York and will be lighting up Rockefeller Plaza in just a few short weeks. Whether you're making your way to Manhattan to see the tree in person or you plan to enjoy its grandeur from the comfort of your own home, here's everything you need to know about this almost 90-year-old tradition!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO