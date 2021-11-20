ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

End pet homelessness this holiday season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMars Petcare is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Currently there are 48 million homeless dogs...

Grand Junction’s Homeless Pets: All They Want For Christmas Is A New Home

Being homeless at Christmas is a sad situation for Grand Junction pets that need a forever home for the new year. Let me state right off the bat, I am not advocating giving pets as gifts this holiday season unless it's for your son or daughter. Giving a pet to friends or extended family members is a bad idea no matter how well-intentioned the thought might be. I would like to believe most people realize that, and I don't think I need to list all the reasons why it isn't a good idea.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
JET Pet: Cattle Dog Mix Puppies up for adoption

Tonight’s JET Pet is one of ten Cattle Dog Mix puppies at the ANNA Shelter. There is one boy and four girls left. Make sure you do your breed research because these dogs are bred for a purpose. She has a very active mind and is looking for someone who like to do agility or like to go hiking or herding. There will be times when she wants to be cuddled and be a puppy, but an active owner would likely be best.
PETS
Who Could Use a Little Holiday Help With $1,000 Christmas Cash

Do you know someone in Central New York who could use a little holiday help with $1,000 in Christmas Cash?. Big Frog 104's Christmas Cash, presented by GPO Federal Credit Union, is helping out a family with $1,000 for the holidays. Tell us about someone you know who deserves a little holiday help to have some Christmas cheer this year.
LIFESTYLE
2nd Chance Pet of the Week

Daisy May is a senior female and beagle mix is the 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. Colored tan/brown, black and white, she is 15 years old with lots of energy for her age. Her shots are up to date and she is good with other dogs, but not good with cats. Daisy May is a sweetheart who is always excited to see you. She was a rabbit hunting dog for 11 years and spent the next couple years of her life outside (hence not being house trained). She was never spayed and is now too old to have the surgery. Even though she’s an old lady, she is still full of energy and would love to go to her forever home. All the dogs available for adoption at a 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can be found on AdoptApet, Petfinder and Facebook. To meet or adopt any of these dogs, email mjespelage@yahoo.com to make an appointment.
PETS
Old cats are special: Tips on senior cat care

Cats are living longer than ever before, and now the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) has created Guidelines for Senior Cats called Senior Cats Have Special Needs. My guest in this Merrick Pet Care Petcast is Dr. Hazel Carney, feline practitioner and Co-Chair of the AAFP Guidelines Committee. We...
PETS
Lifestyle
Advocacy
Dogs
Society
Homeless
Pets
Pet of the Week: Esther: Mama cat needs forever home

Esther is a female Domestic Shorthair Calico who was born in June 2019. Esther is a super sweet mama cat who is ready for her loving, forever home. She has been in a house with children and lots of cats. She plays nicely and is socialized and loves to snuggle and sleep with her human family. She loves to have her belly rubbed and be cuddled and loved!
PETS
In need of a good home: abandoned pets with lots of love to give

To combat the lockdown loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic, some people decided to adopt a fuzzy companion or two. According to an official survey done by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), “close to one in five households acquired a cat or dog since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.”
PETS
Thanksgiving dinner: What not to give your pet on the holiday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - All of the good stuff on Thanksgiving including turkey, dressing, and even fruit are all things your pet should not be eating off your table this Thanksgiving. Veterinarian Dr. Erin Peeler, says there are a lot of dangers when it comes to our pets around this time of year.
OTTUMWA, IA
Delivering Thanksgiving dinner to Utah’s homeless pets

SALT LAKE CITY – People across Utah have all kinds of Thanksgiving traditions, but the one constant has usually been a big dinner. For one group in Salt Lake City, that meal looks a little different as organizers worked to make sure no one was left out. It’s another Thanksgiving...
UTAH STATE
Holiday Gift Ideas for Pets and Their Humans

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – This holiday season, Central Wisconsin shoppers have new options to treat their furry family members thanks to the Pet Supplies Plus store open on North Central Ave. Here are some holiday gift ideas for pets and the humans who love them:. Team Apparel – Show team...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Boonton couple joins 'Feeding Pets of the Homeless'

BOONTON - "Feeding Pets of the Homeless" welcomes "The Guinness Dunn Foundation" as both an official donation site and pet food provider site. To schedule a pet food donation, call Ryan Dunn at (973) 294-0326. "The Guinness Dunn Foundation is pleased to be partnering with Feeding Pets of the Homeless....
BOONTON, NJ
Free pet care clinic for the homeless

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For a lot of men and women experiencing homelessness, it’s them and their pets against the world. A nonprofit organization is helping pet owners facing challenges get access to free medical care and necessities for their pets. “Pets are an important support system for everyone...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Get your pet a festive holiday gift

Spreading holiday cheer with loving gifts is a tradition for many people, and families often include their pets in the fun to make those happy moments even brighter. Festive apparel, toys, treats and more can help pet parents show appreciation to their animal friends throughout the season. From dogs and...
PETS
Longmont Beast Feast to provide Thanksgiving meal to homeless and their pets

This holiday season, Kristen Baltrum wants to make sure people experiencing homelessness won’t have to leave their pets behind to get a hot, Thanksgiving-style meal. Baltrum is founder and president of Annie and Millie’s Place. The Longmont nonprofit group’s mission is to keep people experiencing homelessness united with their pets. This year, for the first time, Annie and Millie’s Place will partner with Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement to offer the Beast Feast — a dinner for people experiencing homelessness and their pets.
LONGMONT, CO
4 proactive holiday cleaning strategies for pet owners

(BPT) - Keeping your house clean is a daunting task on the best of days, especially if you have pets. With the holidays approaching, you'll want your space to be tidy and inviting for guests. Instead of doing a deep clean of your house from top to bottom before guests arrive, pet owners can employ a few proactive strategies to reduce cleaning. Doing so will free up your time so you can add more decorations to the house, put the finishing touch on dessert or dress your furry family member in a festive collar or vest.
PETS
Pets On The Patio

To adopt Freddie, call (916) 875-2287 and reference animal ID #A799518. During the month of November, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is asking for new pet toys and treats to help spread holiday cheer. The goal is to have a stocking stuffed with toys and treats for every adoptable shelter pet in hopes to send them “Home for the Holidays” in the month of December!
SACRAMENTO, CA

