End pet homelessness this holiday season

Daisy May is a senior female and beagle mix is the 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. Colored tan/brown, black and white, she is 15 years old with lots of energy for her age. Her shots are up to date and she is good with other dogs, but not good with cats. Daisy May is a sweetheart who is always excited to see you. She was a rabbit hunting dog for 11 years and spent the next couple years of her life outside (hence not being house trained). She was never spayed and is now too old to have the surgery. Even though she’s an old lady, she is still full of energy and would love to go to her forever home. All the dogs available for adoption at a 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can be found on AdoptApet, Petfinder and Facebook. To meet or adopt any of these dogs, email mjespelage@yahoo.com to make an appointment.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO