ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Drop + The Lord of the Rings MT3 Elvish Keycap Set lets you type in the Tolkien language

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bring the mesmerizing and enchanting script of The Lord of the Rings to your keyboard with the Drop + The Lord of the Rings MT3 Elvish...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Express your inner Legolas with these Lord of the Rings keycaps

Have you ever wanted to speak like the elf Legolas or the dwarf Gimli? With the latest keycaps from keyboard enthusiast shop and vendor Drop, communicating through The Lord of the Rings' Elvish or Dwarvish languages is just a mechanical key press away. The Drop + The Lord of the...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

The Lord of the Rings Online - Fate of Gundabad Launch Trailer

The Lord of the Rings Online gets a new expansion, Fate of Gundabad, featuring 10 new levels and the ability to battle as a Brawler, the first class since the release of Beorning in 2014. Check out the trailer for a look at the Brawler class, a melee class inspired by the tale of Helm Hammerhand, who fought bare-handed at one of the greatest sieges of Helm's Deep and was known for his ferocity in battle. Brawlers forgo weapons in favor of Battle-gauntlets and heavy armor, hurling themselves into battle to the benefit of friend and devastation of foe. The Lord of the Rings Online: Fate of Gundabad expansion is available now.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
massivelyop.com

Lord of the Rings Online talks about making a ‘taller, deeper, darker’ Gundabad

Many — not all, but many — Lord of the Rings Online players are exploring the nooks and crannies of the new zones unlocked by this month’s Fate of Gundabad expansion. While there was this common assumption that the Dwarf-themed Gundabad would be “Moria 2.0,” Standing Stone Games has done its utmost to give this realm its own visual identity.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

UC01 worldwide universal charger offers compatibility for 220 different countries

Offering a minimalist design, the UC01 worldwide universal charger is not only beautiful but also functional. In fact, it works in 220 countries and territories, making it ideal for travel pretty much anywhere. It hides its ports until you simply twist the gadget to reveal the plug you need. Additionally, this sleek unit has an ultra-small 30W PCBA combined with a GaN power chip. So the UC01 even lets you fast charge your laptop, meaning you can keep your MacBook at full power when you’re working virtually on a beach. Designed with dual USB ports and a 30-watt charging output, it gives you the power and utility you need. Finally, this powerful gadget adapts to your needs so you can live simply and efficiently.
ELECTRONICS
148apps.com

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War essential strategy guide

When you’re trying to increase your power in The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, the very first thing that comes to mind is always rushing to do the quests. But of course, by just completing your main quests you won’t progress as quickly as you would just focusing straight up on expanding territory and increasing your army.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Lord of the Rings $65 artisan keycap makes your keyboard more precious

Artisan keycaps, with their detailed artwork crammed into their tiny box shapes, do a lot to change the feel of your keyboard. Adding the latest from keyboard enthusiast Drop, however, may just have dwarves, elves, and one particularly stringy-haired, emaciated creature after you, because it puts the ring from The Lord of the Rings right on your peripheral.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keycap#Tolkien#The Lord Of The Rings#Language#Elvish
Gadget Flow

Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse features programmable keys for custom functions

Customize the Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse by altering the key commands to suit your needs as well as adding macros to add custom functions. Spending time at your computer can be tiresome on your hands and fingers, that’s why this accessory only weighs 69 grams. This lightweight design offers plenty of flexibility and effortlessness for extended use. Moreover, the Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse has built-in RBG lights that match any mood with just 1 click. In fact, you can change these lights without any driver or software required. Furthermore, the cable provides long-term use while offering stability to not affect the mouse’s movements. Finally, it includes a PWM3389 sensor chip with up to 16,000 DPI and 400+ IPS for incomparable gripping precision.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Xpression Camera lets you change your face, background, and clothing in real-time

If you’re a big fan of Snapchat filters and other face-altering entertainment apps, there’s a new Kickstarter campaign you need to see. Behold the Xpression Camera, a new award-winning app that allows you to transform your digital persona by reimagining your onscreen likeness in real-time. It’s already been featured in a wide range of publications and it’s only getting started. Let’s go ahead and put a face on this nifty new app, shall we?
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Razer Kaira Pro Headphones for PlayStation feature Razer HyperSense to feel what you hear

Feel what you hear when gaming with the Razer Kaira Pro Headphones for PlayStation. Engineered with the brand’s HyperSense technology, this gaming gadget ensures that you completely lose yourself in gameplay. Using dynamic, intelligent haptics, this technology delivers lifelike vibrations with excellent positional accuracy. It also works with music and movies, helping to bring audio to life. Moreover, the Razer Kaira Pro Headphones for PlayStation sport titanium-coated drivers to tune highs, mids, and lows separately. As a result, you’ll experience a full range of sound for more immersive gaming. Best of all, the HyperClear microphone rejects noise from the sides and back for better voice isolation when you’re commuting with teammates. Finally, receive a variety of connectivity options—Bluetooth, a USB-C dongle, and wireless 2.4 GHz. You can even connect a Bluetooth device to automatically receive calls when you’re gaming.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Gadget Flow

Fujifilm instax mini Evo instant camera offers 10 lens effects and 100 shooting effects

Express your creativity in unique ways with the Fujifilm instax mini Evo instant camera. It features 10 lens effects, including Soft Focus and Light Leak, and 10 film effects including Monochrome and Retro. Use these effects in combination to create 100 different shooting effects to express your emotions and personality when filming. Moreover, the Fujifilm instax mini Evo offers double the resolution of exposure compared to previous models, resulting in a higher printing quality. It also features instax-Rich mode for richer colors, and instax-Natural mode softens edges according to your preferences. Furthermore, this hybrid camera boasts a classic design with an element of luxury. With silver coating throughout its body, it’s a blast from the past. Plus, the print lever, lens dial, and film dial combine fine details. Overall, broaden your photography with this palm-size camera.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
425
Followers
2K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy