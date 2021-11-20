Drop + The Lord of the Rings MT3 Elvish Keycap Set lets you type in the Tolkien language

Offering a minimalist design, the UC01 worldwide universal charger is not only beautiful but also functional. In fact, it works in 220 countries and territories, making it ideal for travel pretty much anywhere. It hides its ports until you simply twist the gadget to reveal the plug you need. Additionally, this sleek unit has an ultra-small 30W PCBA combined with a GaN power chip. So the UC01 even lets you fast charge your laptop, meaning you can keep your MacBook at full power when you’re working virtually on a beach. Designed with dual USB ports and a 30-watt charging output, it gives you the power and utility you need. Finally, this powerful gadget adapts to your needs so you can live simply and efficiently.

