Coravin Sparkling wine preservation system holds alcohol’s freshness for up to 4 weeks

Brew your favorite coffee drinks at home with the Philips 3200 Series LatteGo fully automatic espresso machine. It dispenses five aromatic coffees, including espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato, and americano. What’s more, the LatteGo milk system lets you add a luscious frothed milk layer to your drinks automatically. Best of all, this milk system has no hidden parts or tubes, so it cleans in as few as 15 seconds. Moreover, the intuitive touch display lets you adjust the strength and quantity of your coffee. Furthermore, the 12-step ceramic grinders adjust, letting you crush your beans to your preferred grind size. Finally, the AquaClean water filter allows you to brew the tastiest coffee possible and allows you to brew up to 5,000 cups without descaling. Enjoy barista-level coffee at home when you have this espresso machine.

