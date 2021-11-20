Area churches kick off Thanksgiving week with food, music

The Sapulpa gospel group 8th Street — from left, Byron Hughart, Jonathan Thompson and Ivan Hughart — will perform Sunday at Christian Chapel's Singin' with the Saints Thanksgiving special. CHRISTIAN CHAPEL/Submitted

Several area churches will mark Thanksgiving this year with gospel music and community feasts.

Christian Chapel will host the Sapulpa gospel group 8th Street during its Singin' with the Saints at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A potluck Thanksgiving meal will follow.

Paul Cross, children's pastor at Christian Chapel, said the trio consists of "a great group of young men." He said the church features a different gospel group each month.

"We decided this time, let's just make it a Singin' with the Saints Thanksgiving Sunday since a lot of churches were doing Thanksgiving-style things," Cross said. "When you have it on a Sunday morning, why not have a dinner for them afterwards so they can fellowship? That's what it's all about."

Community Gospel Center, located northeast of Fort Gibson, will have a Community Thanksgiving Meal at noon Sunday.

"It's just us being true to our name," Community Gospel Center Pastor John Overton said. "We want to invite the community, and we'll serve until we run out of food."

Overton said the meal will feature turkey, ham and all the trimmings, desserts and drinks. People do not need to belong to the church or attend Sunday worship to attend the meal.

"We just want to show our community that we care," Overton said. "With higher grocery prices, we want to offer the opportunity for anyone who may not be able to afford a meal to be able to have at least one good Thanksgiving meal."

St. Paul United Methodist Church will serve its annual Thanksgiving Day meal as a drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

The church has hosted Thanksgiving suppers for several years. It began serving as a drive-thru in 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19.

"It worked really well," said Joanne Nilsson, an administrative assistant at St. Paul. "This year people are still pretty nervous about getting together, so we decided to go ahead and keep doing it as a drive-thru."

Nilsson said the church served about 350 Thanksgiving meals in 2020, and they expect to do about the same this year. She said volunteers will come Wednesday and cook all day Wednesday, and meals will ready Thursday when drivers pull in to the parking lot and tells an attendant how many meals are requested.

"It's ready to eat, and they'll just take it on home, sit with their family and have a meal — it includes dessert," Nilsson said. "The only thing they'll probably need to add is their own beverage. It's got dessert, turkey and cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams."

Upcoming Thanksgiving Events

WHAT: Singin' With the Saints.

WHO: 8th Street.

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Thanksgiving potluck follows service.

WHERE: Christian Chapel, 4043 Chandler Road.

WHAT: Thanksgiving meal.

WHEN: Noon Sunday.

WHERE: Community Gospel Center, 1686 E. U.S. 62, east of Fort Gibson.

WHAT: Community Thanksgiving Worship Service.

WHO: Wagoner Ministerial Alliance.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday.

WHERE: United Church, 700 E. Cherokee.

WHAT: Drive-thru Thanksgiving Dinner.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

WHERE: St. Paul United Methodist Church,