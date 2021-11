The Bristol Central Rams have been looking for that perfect football game all season long. Friday night at Plainville they came close to perfection, dominating from start to finish for a 46-0 shutout of Plainville. The Rams established control from the start on the defensive side, played a solid and balanced offense and rolled to their eight straight win, temporarily knocking the Blue Devils out of post-season playoff position.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO