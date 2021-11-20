Steelers announce multiple roster moves including Kevin Dotson to IR

On Saturday the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a handful of roster moves in advance of their game with the Los Angeles Chargers. The move of note is placing guard Kevin Dotson on the Reserve/Injured list.

The Steelers officially announced they had activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and it is expected he will play this week. Roethlisberger missed last week’s tie with the Detroit Lions.

Pittsburgh also elevated safety Karl Joseph as well as defensive linemen Daniel Archibong and linebacker Delonte Scott from the practice squad to the active roster. All three will revert back to the practice squad immediately after the game and will not pass through waivers.

Dotson to IR means he will have to be on the list for a minimum of three weeks. He can then be activated and the team will have 21 days to remove him from the list and place him on the 53-man roster or he would miss the remainder of the season. Dotson suffered an ankle injury in last week’s game against the Detroit Lions.