[PAST EVENT] The Music of India Ensemble

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The second annual PHestivaL of Trees will be held Friday through Sunday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The holiday-themed family experience features uniquely decorated holiday trees and gingerbread houses, live entertainment, craft vendors, rescue pets, and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. At last year’s drive-through event, more than 200 decorated trees were sold to raise funds for local animal rescues. The event donated $4,000 to six rescues for a total of $24,000. This year is back to an in-person experience. This year’s trees will again be decorated by individuals, businesses and organizations with the goal to raise more funds for animal rescue partners through increased attendance and engagement. Timed entries are available for Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., and adults-only from 8 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. A breakfast with Santa is set for Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. For tickets and more details, visit PHestivaLofTrees.com.

OAKS, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO