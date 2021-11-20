ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[PAST EVENT] The Music of India Ensemble

College of William and Mary
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Music of India Ensemble, directed by Prof. Max Katz, hosts...

events.wm.edu

urbanvault.co.uk

Cassino – Chat Shh [Professor Keating 2] (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based recording artist Cassino aka Cassino Tarzan drops the visual to his new track CHAT SHH [PROFESSOR KEATING 2]. Cassino started out in a friend’s home studio, dipping between freestyling, conversation, and being with his friends. Facing and overcoming the all-too-common imposters’ syndrome, Cassino saw himself embrace his raw talent, and pursue a professional music career. The origin of the name Cassino came from his childhood nickname Cass and a favourite song by artist Cassidy.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
realitytea.com

Paris Hilton Says Kathy Hilton “Changes The Subject” Whenever She Brings Up Abuse At Boarding School During Paris’ Teenage Years; Says Kathy Never Watched Her Documentary About Boarding School Abuse

If you haven’t heard, Paris Hilton is having another major moment in her life. She’s newly married after throwing the party of the year to celebrate her love with Carter Reum. She’s got multiple TV shows about her life, including her cooking skills and road to the altar. And she’s finally free ever since she released a documentary about the abuse she underwent at a boarding school for troubled teens. Paris is sliving her best life these days, and I love a redemption story.
TV SHOWS
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
thatgrapejuice.net

Performances: 2021 American Music Awards [Watch]

The 2021 American Music Awards, hosted by Rap superstar Cardi B, aired live Sunday night (November 21) and – as ever – That Grape Juice provided you with performances as they occurred!. Hop inside to see the acts who blazed the stage. Clarks0o00ñ November 21, 2021. Chloe snatched that new...
MUSIC
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

How This Little French Brewery Came to Make One of the World’s Best Beers

At the recent World Beer Awards in London, a 45-member judging panel sought out a pale beer to crown the globe’s finest. They tasted a variety of styles from kolschs to blondes to pale ales and a host of brews in between. The title didn’t go to Germany or America or Belgium or the Czech Republic, as you might have expected. Instead, they found the world’s best pale beer tucked into the corner of northwestern France.  Now, Brasserie du Pays Flamand’s Anosteké Blonde’s victory this past September is drawing the attention of international beer lovers to the pocket of French Flanders...
DRINKS
urbanvault.co.uk

Urban Vault Exclusive: Ultra_eko – Variant [The Subsequel Mix] (Music Video)

South London-based emcee Ultra_Eko will set your ears on fire with his latest track/visual VARIANT [THE SUBSEQUEL MIX]. Continuing a recent run of strong releases, Ultra_eko is back once again here at Urban Vault UK, with the video premiere and exclusive of ‘Variant [The Subsequel Mix]. It’s been a prolific...
MUSIC
Daily Local News

Phestival of Trees, holiday crafts, music and more on the weekend agenda [Events Roundup]

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The second annual PHestivaL of Trees will be held Friday through Sunday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The holiday-themed family experience features uniquely decorated holiday trees and gingerbread houses, live entertainment, craft vendors, rescue pets, and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. At last year’s drive-through event, more than 200 decorated trees were sold to raise funds for local animal rescues. The event donated $4,000 to six rescues for a total of $24,000. This year is back to an in-person experience. This year’s trees will again be decorated by individuals, businesses and organizations with the goal to raise more funds for animal rescue partners through increased attendance and engagement. Timed entries are available for Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., and adults-only from 8 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. A breakfast with Santa is set for Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. For tickets and more details, visit PHestivaLofTrees.com.
OAKS, PA
funcheap.com

New Music Ensemble Concert (SF)

Conducted by Nicole Paiement, this concert features all new music by composers living and working in the industry today. A piece by acclaimed composer Nico Muhly, who recently included a new work by an SFCM alum in his curated SoundBox series with San Francisco Symphony will be featured on tonight’s program. Music by Kate Whitley, Carla Lucero, Tyshawn Sorey, and Bryce Dessner will also be performed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
liveforlivemusic.com

Kitchen Dwellers Detail 2022 Winter Tour, Share “Stand At Ease” Music Video [Watch]

The Montana-based galaxy-grass quartet, Kitchen Dwellers, has announced a 2022 winter tour that will see the group traverse the western U.S. throughout January and February. Additionally, Kitchen Dwellers have shared a new music video for the band’s October single, “Stand At Ease“. Less than three weeks removed from a two-night...
MUSIC
bendsource.com

Summer Music 2021: Our recap of live music in Bend and beyond ▶ [with video]

The summer of 2021 brought lots of live music back to venues in Bend and the rest of Central Oregon—and the Source Weekly team was happy to be part of it. In this video, we assemble all the snippets and great moments of music our team caught throughout the summer and fall, including lots of shows at the Les Schwab (now Hayden Homes) Amphitheater, Sisters Folk Fest, Volcanic Theatre Pub and so much more.
BEND, OR

