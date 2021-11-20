Lyndon B. Johnson National Park dubbed International Dark Sky Park

Wild, pristine, and remote, escape to the tropical paradise that is the National Park of American Samoa. America’s most far-flung national park is a sight to behold. With a dramatic landscape fringed by mountain ridges, volcanic boulders, white sand beaches, and clear-as-glass turquoise waters, it’s America’s most stunning national park, and yet, few know about it. Attracting just shy of 60,000 visitors in 2019, the spectacular beauty of this U.S. territory is spread across Tutuila (the main island), Ta’u, and Ofu Island, arguably the most scenic spot of the park with its soft pink sand and rich coral reefs.
