Lyndon B. Johnson National Park dubbed International Dark Sky Park

Grand Teton National Park was the fifth most-visited national park according to data collected earlier this year. | Ignacio Salaverria / Shutterstock. With the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions, it seems that most of us have enjoyed and appreciated the great outdoors a bit more. National parks, in particular, have been some of the most popular destinations, especially for those who are fortunate enough to live near one. The U.S. has 63 national parks which are designated for the natural beauty, unique geological features, diverse ecosystems, and recreational opportunities that they offer. While they are all worth visiting, some national parks are visited more than others. In this article, Elizabeth Rhodes highlights the 15 most visited ones which include:

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO