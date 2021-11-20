ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

OTB: 'Noles win despite a second half comeback by BC and the ACC refs

By Josh Newberg
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State wins their second ACC game in a row as they go to Boston and beat the Eagles 26-23. The Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 ACC)...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refs#American Football#Noles#Bc#Acc#Seminoles#Eagles
inquirer.com

Eagles second-half predictions: Win total, draft pick forecast and more

Earlier in the week, we dished out midseason grades for each position group across the Eagles. Now it’s time for our predictions for the second half of the season. There are nine games remaining, which means the Eagles (3-6) would double their win total, and finish 6-11. EJ Smith is...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Prediction For Ohio State-Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet. Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

34K+
Followers
266K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy