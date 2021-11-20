We must restore faith in the power of dialogue

Since the end of the Cold War, the world has seen little competition between any great powers. No country could have hoped to challenge the power and influence that America held. A sense that the U.S. had won the "big one" seemed to emerge, and America became a less forceful and more diplomatic international player. But as the U.S. became distracted and disappointed in the Middle East, former and new great powers have emerged and are actively working to test the will of America. To win the power struggle of the 21st century, the United States must be willing to flex its muscles and utilize the international coalitions that it has built.

