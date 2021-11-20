ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

We must restore faith in the power of dialogue

By Isaac Herzog
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Our world faces two interconnected threats: a crisis of liberal democracy and a crisis of the world order. These crises are linked because they share a common cause: a breakdown of dialogue. From falling trust in democracy to rising sea levels; from verbal attacks to cyberattacks; from challenges to...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Washington Post

Why the U.S. doesn’t need to fear the Iranian menace

A U.S. delegation led by President Biden’s Iran envoy, Robert Malley, is in the middle of a 10-day, four-country visit to consult with key Middle Eastern allies. The trip comes just ahead of the next round of talks in Vienna, scheduled for Nov. 29, to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between the regime in Iran and world powers.
POTUS
gcaptain.com

Israel Flags Iranian Anti-Ship Drone Bases

By Dan Williams (Reuters) Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled UAV drones and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Govts tell their citizens to leave war-torn country immediately

A growing number of Western governments are urging any of their citizens currently in Ethiopia to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible, as the UN confirmed it will relocate the families of international staff. Amid fears of a rebel advance on the Ethiopian capital, Germany's foreign ministry and...
WORLD
Iowa State Daily

Mauren: U.S. must be ready for power competition

Since the end of the Cold War, the world has seen little competition between any great powers. No country could have hoped to challenge the power and influence that America held. A sense that the U.S. had won the "big one" seemed to emerge, and America became a less forceful and more diplomatic international player. But as the U.S. became distracted and disappointed in the Middle East, former and new great powers have emerged and are actively working to test the will of America. To win the power struggle of the 21st century, the United States must be willing to flex its muscles and utilize the international coalitions that it has built.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

UK apology over Gulf War 'human shields' flight

The UK government on Tuesday apologised for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990. "These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion," the company said on Tuesday.
WORLD
NewsBreak
World
Country
Egypt
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
BBC

Iran nuclear programme: Threat of Israeli strike grows

In the turquoise waters of the Red Sea, Israeli, Emirati and Bahraini naval forces for the first time just days ago rehearsed joint security operations with a US warship. It followed a war-game at a desert airbase just north of the Israeli port city of Eilat last month, which sent fighter planes from Israel and seven other countries roaring into the skies.
MILITARY
AFP

Iranian ex-official slams 'lies' in Sweden war crimes trial

A former Iranian prison official accused of handing out death sentences during a 1988 purge of dissidents on Tuesday slammed as "lies" the charges brought against him in a landmark trial in Sweden. Hamid Noury, 60, has been on trial in Stockholm's district court since August on charges including murder, crimes against humanity and war crimes. They stem from the period between July 30 to August 16, 1988, when he was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran. Human rights groups say about 5,000 prisoners were killed across Iran, allegedly under the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in reprisal for attacks carried out by the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Nov. 18-24, 2021. This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including daily life in Afghanistan. Israel returned the bodies of two Palestinians...
PHOTOGRAPHY
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.

