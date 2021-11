Activision Blizzard still haven't addressed many of the glaring problems with their company culture, but now they've started a "Workplace Responsibility Committee" so they can hear more about it instead. The company's board of directors have formed this committee to oversee new policies and procedures "to improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination". And amidst calls for CEO Bobby Kotick to be removed, he'll be one of the people in charge of bringing the committee progress reports.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO