Five years ago, Lisa Stanton's now 10-year-old daughter, Maya, socially transitioned to her affirmed gender. (A person's affirmed gender is the one that reflects their gender identity, as opposed to the gender assigned to them at birth.) The duo has been fighting against laws challenging transgender rights within their home state of Texas, ever since. They started with speaking against legislation that restricts people from accessing bathrooms that coincide with the gender they identify with and forces them to use bathrooms that match the genders they were assigned at birth. Recently, they have been fighting for trans children to have access to local gender-affirming medical services.

