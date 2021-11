BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's soccer team (9-6-3, 2-4-2 in Conference USA) is set to face No. 3-seed Kentucky (13-1-4, 3-1-4 in C-USA) in the C-USA Championship Title game tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Transamerica Field. The winner earns an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which would be a first for the Owls' men's soccer program. FAU, who came into the tournament as the No. 6 seed, has knocked off No. 4-seed Charlotte (0-0 tie, advanced 5-3 in penalty kicks) and No. 2 seed, defending College Cup Champion in Marshall (3-1) to get to the title game. FAU would become the first No. 6 seed to win the C-USA Tournament since 2013.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO