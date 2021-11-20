ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Denny McCarthy putts way into RSM Classic contention despite double bogey

By Rex Hoggard
Golf Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Denny McCarthy made a mess of the eighth hole Saturday at the RSM Classic. There was a drive into a native area, a penalty stroke, a poor chip and putt that all added up to a double bogey-6. He was still smiling. McCarthy’s third-round...

www.golfchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

DraftKings Preview: Davis a Focus at the RSM Classic

The final PGA Tour event of the calendar year is upon us, as players make their way to Sea Island Golf Club in Saint Simons Island on the Atlantic coast of Georgia. Each golfer will play one round on the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course. Then on Saturday and Sunday, those who make the cut will play their final two rounds on the Seaside Course.
GAMBLING
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Golf fans like Paige Spiranac have been buzzing this morning after Tiger Woods posted video of himself back on the course, taking a full swing. Woods is still recovering from serious leg injuries suffered when he wrecked his car last February. But the new video unsurprisingly has fueled hopes he will eventually come back.
GOLF
Telegraph

Rory McIlroy rips his shirt in rage as he suffers calamitous meltdown in Dubai

In his almighty fury, Rory McIlroy acted more like Hulk Hogan than Ben Hogan. These were unprecedented shirt-ripping scenes more befitting to World Wrestling Entertainment than the European Tour, as the raging Northern Irishman tore apart his Nike top when his desert meltdown handed America a piece of golfing history.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsm Classic#Bogey#The Pga Tour
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
Golf.com

5 revealing details from Tiger Woods’ surprising swing video

Tiger Woods is hitting golf balls. You know that by now, because you are a person with an internet connection. Within an hour of Woods posting his swing update to social media, millions had viewed the swing. Why such a big deal? That’s simple: We haven’t heard from Woods since...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

LPGA commish: 'Good things brewing' with mixed event, gambling

NAPLES, Fla. – New LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan knows she’s inherited a good situation, but she also feels there’s a huge opportunity to do more. “It's a very unique organization that is primed for growth and continued impact on the world,” she said Friday morning during a sit-down with a few media members at The Ritz-Carlton Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Pro Golf Weekly

2021 RSM Classic Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

The PGA Tour closes its wrap-around portion of the 2022 season with the 12th annual RSM Classic at the stunning Sea Island Golf Club. Contested on both the Seaside and Plantation courses, the stop on St Simons Island, Georgia is the ninth tournament of the new PGA Tour campaign. Robert...
GOLF
FanSided

2021 RSM Classic: Top 10 power rankings at Sea Island

The final full-field PGA Tour event of 2021 is on the docket. The RSM Classic has been a fixture at various junctures of the fall schedule since its debut in 2010. Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, is the venue. Both the Seaside and Plantation courses are in play with the 65 players and ties out of the field of 156 who make the 36-hole cut switching exclusively to Seaside for the weekend.
GOLF
FanSided

Fantasy Golf: RSM Classic DFS Player Selections

This week, the PGA Tour travels to Sea Island, Georgia for the RSM Classic. Let’s take a look at the PGA Tour’s last full field tournament of the year from a fantasy golf perspective. Before I discuss my fantasy golf player selections I wanted to emphasize that the purpose of...
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

FanDuel Fit: The RSM Classic

Gamers will get their last helping of official PGA TOUR golf this week at The RSM Classic, at least until the new year. The venue for this week's event is Sea Island Golf Club where two courses will be utilized, the Seaside Course (three times) and the Plantation Course (once).
GOLF
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

RSM Classic Preview and Betting Strategies

Golf fans can enjoy one final Fall tournament before the PGA Tour goes on hiatus. The Fall swing ends at the Sea Island resort for the RSM Classic. As always, here is your early deep-dive of the RSM Classic and a preview of how to bet. RSM Classic Preview –...
GOLF
Daily Review Atlas

2021 RSM Classic odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions

The PGA Tour will head to Sea Island Resort for the RSM Classic, the final tournament of the fall schedule. While several stars will be playing the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship, the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Wolff and Harris English will be in the field at Sea Island. Below, we look at the 2021 RSM Classic odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy