Car, dump truck collide in Dennis

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A crash between and a semi-truck and a vehicle temporarily shutdown the northbound lanes of US1 between Southwest 136 Street and 132 Avenue in Pinecrest early Monday morning. Authorities were called to the crash scene around 2:20 am Monday, in response to a crash. When CB4News crews arrived to the scene, a severely damaged vehicle was being towed away. (CBS4) A semi-truck was parked a few feet away with what appeared to be two ripped tires, which were slanted upward. The make and model of the vehicle was not clear due to the extent of the damage. According to Pinecrest Police, one man was transported to Jackson South Hospital. His condition is not known. The crash scene was cleared shortly before 5 a.m., and all lanes were reopened at the time.

PINECREST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO