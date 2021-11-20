ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Live updates: UBS Arena at Belmont Park hosts Islanders for first home opener

By Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of waiting, the Islanders and their fans finally open a new...

UBS Arena: What we know about the Islanders' new home

After bouncing around between different home arenas for the last half-decade, the Islanders finally are getting a home of their own. UBS Arena at Belmont Park is set to become the Islanders’ new permanent home beginning Nov. 20, 2021. The move will come after several seasons of the Isles not...
NHL
Islanders Weekly: Limping Home to UBS Arena

It’s not quite a “long national nightmare,” but for the New York Islanders, who are limping back to Long Island after a brutal end to their 13-game road trip, they hope this is as close as they’ll get this season. Injuries and illness have added even more weight on top of the Islanders’ string of losses, the latest of which came at the hands of the red-hot Florida Panthers on Tuesday night in a nationally televised game. Let’s catch up on the week’s latest news and dive into what’s ailing the Islanders as they head home for the first time this season.
NHL
Islanders Continue Limping Toward UBS Arena Opening, Fall To Lightning In ECF Rematch

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Monday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions...
NHL
Home Sweet Home: New York Islanders get First Taste of UBS Ice

As the construction continued around them, the New York Islanders got the first taste of their new home on Thursday morning. The team opted to practice at UBS Arena ahead of Saturday’s home opener to get a feel for the new building. Around them, workers continued to put the finishing...
NHL
Islanders excited to finally open new UBS Arena

If you look closely enough, the Tri-State area is even less of a stranger when it comes to “new” in their major National Hockey League arenas than you may think. Yes, the New Jersey Devils opened up Newark’s sparkling Prudential Center back in 2007-08, but while the version of Madison Square Garden that the New York Rangers currently call home opened all the way back in 1968, it also underwent a $1 billion – that’s “billion” with a “B” at the beginning – series of renovations in the early 2010’s that completely transformed nearly everything you see inside.
NHL
NHL

Islanders Get First Look at UBS Arena During First Practice

The excitement is building ahead of Saturday's home opener vs the Calgary Flames. As the New York Islanders filed onto the ice for their first practice at UBS Arena on Thursday, a voice from one of the construction workers in the stands bellowed out. "Welcome home!" The hearty call was...
NHL
Calgary Flames
NHL
Hockey
Sports
How to look at the Islanders’ slow start as they open brand new UBS Arena

For the past decade or so, it wouldn’t be true to say that Islanders fans have had it rough. On the ice the teams have been interesting and at times very good, including back-to-back appearances in the Conference Finals. They’ve returned to their more classic sweaters and reconnected with their past greats, more recently they added Lou Lamoriello who brought back a seriousness and respect, and Barry Trotz has delivered a playing style that often presents the look of the league’s most structured team. The team, like their fans, has had the vibe of a group that’s pretty fun, but will also punch you in the mouth if given fair cause. (And who doesn’t love having friends like that?)
NHL
Islanders fans praise UBS Arena and feel a part of the new home

The lengthy line had formed to enter UBS Arena through the main Great Hall, Islanders fans all waiting in the darkness Saturday to walk into history. It was shortly before 5 p.m., when they could go inside for the first game at the Islanders’ brand-new $1.1 billion home, a matchup against the Calgary Flames. At the front of the line was a 16-year-old kid from Commack, dressed in his blue No. 6 Ryan Pulock jersey. Dominick Glatz had been there since 3:30.
NHL
Islanders welcome fans to UBS Arena for first time

The wait is finally over. After spending the first month and several weeks of the 2021-22 season on the road, the New York Islanders play their home-opener at the brand-new UBS Arena on Saturday. It’s been a couple of years, but the arena is finally ready and fans couldn’t be...
NHL
Islanders open UBS Arena with energy, but can't make comeback in loss to Flames

The $1.1 billion UBS Arena delivered on its promise of being the state-of-the-art home the Islanders have long sought. That’s great for the franchise’s long-term outlook. Short term, things are a little murky as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Islanders, despite a makeshift lineup, were energized in...
NHL
Islanders-Flames at UBS Arena a nod to opening game at Nassau Coliseum

Longtime Islanders’ observers spotted the historical mirroring immediately. The Flames were once again the opponent for an Islanders’ arena opening. Saturday, the Islanders christened the $1.1 billion UBS Arena against the Calgary Flames before a sellout crowd of 17,250. On Oct. 7, 1972, the Islanders and Atlanta Flames, both new to the NHL, both played their first games in franchise history at Nassau Coliseum.
NHL
A New Beginning: The sights and sounds of Islanders' first game at UBS Arena

On Saturday night, the New York Islanders played in their first game in their new home, UBS Arena. It was momentous -- and years in the making. The Islanders had played at Nassau Coliseum, an indelible if perpetually flawed part of the Long Island hockey experience, since 1972 and then moved to the Barclays Center, an arena that was neither in Nassau County nor all that convenient for many Islanders fans.
NHL
UBS Arena Opening Begins New Chapter in New York Islanders History

Initial visual proof a new era has truly arrived for the New York Islanders are a series of new green signs along the Cross Island Parkway, directing drivers to various exits for UBS Arena. Once parked and initially stepping through the doors of the hockey team’s new home into its...
NHL
Rapid Reaction: Flames Burn New York Islanders in UBS Arena Opener

ELMONT, N.Y. — The New York Islanders dropped their fifth consecutive game on Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames in New York’s home opener at UBS Arena. The Islanders are now 5-7-2 after the loss to Calgary. How it Happened: The Calgary Flames spoiled the New York...
NHL
NHL

Sights and Stories from Opening Weekend at UBS Arena

A look back at some of the sights and sounds that stood out at the Opening Weekend of UBS Arena. There's no place like home. This past weekend, the New York Islanders opened their state of the art new venue, UBS Arena at Belmont Park - a milestone 30 years in the making.
NHL

