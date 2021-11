There are two different categories of images you typically see on the web. Raster images (like JPG, PNG, WebP, and so on) are a series of pixels at a fixed resolution, while vector images (like SVG) use various lines and shapes. Vector graphics are popular for logos and other simple images, because they don’t look terrible at high resolutions (or when zoomed in), but they can be labor-intensive to create from scratch. Now there’s a handy web app for creating SVGs from standard images: SVGcode.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO