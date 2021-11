Since Election Night, two candidates for City Council, along with their families and supporters, have impatiently awaited the counting of outstanding absentee ballots. Just 18 votes separated Josh Nathan and Jana Seitz on November 2, after the polls closed and the unofficial results were in. Nathan had the edge, but not the victory with as many as 170 absentee ballots still to be counted.

RYE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO