Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf fined again by NFL, DE Carlos Dunlap also fined

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has once again been fined by the NFL. Metcalf was ejected in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Packers for fighting with a couple of Green Bay defenders.

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Metcalf has been fined another $6,949 for his actions.

This has become a pattern of behavior from Metcalf, who’s been flagged and fined on several different occasions. Coach Pete Carroll says they had a conversation about his behavior after the game. Metcalf has since admitted that he needs to grow up.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap also earned a fine. At one point he threw a shoe of a Packers player. He’s been hit up for $10,300.

While the officiating was suspect to say the least, Seattle played extremely poorly on offense, tanking any chance of an upset win.

The Packers went on to win 17-0 despite an off-game from Aaron Rodgers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

