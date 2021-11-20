Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf fined again by NFL, DE Carlos Dunlap also fined

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has once again been fined by the NFL. Metcalf was ejected in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Packers for fighting with a couple of Green Bay defenders.

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Metcalf has been fined another $6,949 for his actions.

This has become a pattern of behavior from Metcalf, who’s been flagged and fined on several different occasions. Coach Pete Carroll says they had a conversation about his behavior after the game. Metcalf has since admitted that he needs to grow up.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap also earned a fine. At one point he threw a shoe of a Packers player. He’s been hit up for $10,300.

While the officiating was suspect to say the least, Seattle played extremely poorly on offense, tanking any chance of an upset win.

The Packers went on to win 17-0 despite an off-game from Aaron Rodgers.